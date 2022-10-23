“Andy’s coaching her soccer team” – When Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker spoke about the tennis player's new role as daughter's coach

Andy Roddick’s wife – American model and actress Brooklyn Decker – spoke about her and the former World No. 1’s daily routines as parents earlier this year. Roddick and Decker share two kids together – a son and a daughter.

In an interview six months ago, Brooklyn Decker revealed the chronicles of their lives as parents of two young children, analogizing it to a football game.

“It’s like you are making a game plan for like a football game, you know. And you’re drawing the x’s and the o’s and someone’s gonna tackle this (one) job and the other one’s gonna take care of this (other). So, yes. It does become hilariously transactional, but I feel like, when you have very little children like we do, efficiency is key and hopefully you can find a few laughs along the way,” she said.

Divulging the details about the kids’ new interests, the model said that their son had a recent fascination with basketball.

“I took him to his first Hornets game in Charlotte and being in it, being at an NBA game with, you know, dancers and music and the mascots, he was so excited. Now, we got him a basketball hoop and for about three weeks, he spends three hours every day, outside, just shooting basketball hoops. He absolutely loves it.”

She also revealed that their four-year-old daughter had taken up soccer and that Andy Roddick was now playing a new role as her team’s soccer coach.

“Our daughter is wild as ever. She joined a soccer league and so that’s now, we’re like sports parents now. We’re going to games on Saturday and we’re screaming down the field. Andy’s coaching her soccer team. So, that’s a recent development that’s been really fun,” she said.

“We’re at a good place now” – Brooklyn Decker on having more kids with Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker married in 2009

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker married in 2009 and their son Hank was born in 2015. Their daughter Stevie was born a couple of years later in 2017.

When asked about having more kids, Decker announced that she and Andy Roddick were in a good place and suggested that handling a newborn baby again wasn’t something they were up for.

“The following, the crawling, making sure you always have a hand near their head so they don’t hit their head. All the things (and) that you’re constantly bent over for six months; when you’re in that phase, I just forgot (what it is like). And to have two kids who can get themselves dressed and ask, you know, ask you for what they need, it’s not (happening). We’re at a good place now,” she said.

Poll : 0 votes