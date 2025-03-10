Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Billie Jean King’s wish for the skier’s historical achievement 

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted to former tennis player Billie Jean King's message after her historic feat. The skier won the highest number of World Cup podium finishes after reaching the count of 156.

Shiffrin earned her 156th podium finish after earning a third-place finish at slalom in Are, Sweden, behind Austrian skiers Katharina Truppe and Katharina Liensberger, who attained first and second places, respectively. Shortly after this achievement, Jean King took to her Instagram story to laud the American skier for etching her name in history books.

She reshared a post from FIS Alpine on her story and wrote:

"Congratulations @mikaelashiffrin!"

Reacting to this, Shiffrin reposted Jean-King's story on her Instagram, and thanking the latter for her best wishes, she wrote:

"Thank you, @billiejeanking 🥹🥹"

Shiffrin’s Instagram story

Just a few days ahead of this accolade, Mikaela Shiffrin earned the historic feat of earning her 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere, Italy. However, despite these achievements, the American had a roller-coaster season so far, having faced an accident on November 30, 2024, where she encountered a serious crash in Killington, Vermont.

It took her some time to recover completely to make a comeback to the slopes on January 30 at the Slalom World Cup in Courchevel.

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about making a comeback after the devastating injury

Mikaela Shiffrin recently made an appearance on the show 'We Need to Talk,' where she made her feelings known about making a comeback this season after her injury instead of starting in the next Alpine skiing season. The skier had to undergo surgery after suffering a blood clot in her deep puncture wound.

Reflecting on this journey, Shiffrin opened up about tracking her progress and taking the decision of competing this season.

"I think as soon as I kind of realised that there are a lot of checkpoints along the way in this rehab and just kind of okay how's oblique healing, when can I start activating those muscles, working through isometric work and then rotational and all these different checkpoints and as I was working through them we were getting a better gauge about when realistically return to getting on my skis and then potentially back to training and then potentially back to racing," Mikaela Shiffrin said.

She added:

"As it became more clear that physically I might be able to withstand racing again this season, I couldn't imagine not trying, and even though this has been challenging to return, I prefer to be much aware of these challenges than beginning next season."

During this entire journey with challenges and accomplishments, Mikaela Shiffrin had the constant support of her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde.

