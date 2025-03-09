Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde reacts as Olympian achieves monumental feat in World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, reacted after the Winter Olympian set the record for the highest number of World Cup podiums (156). She accomplished this with her podium finish in slalom at the women's World Cup in Åre, Sweden, on Sunday, March 9.

Ad

She shattered the previous record set by the now-retired Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark. On her way to yet another historic World Cup achievement, just weeks after becoming the first skiing racer to reach 100 World Cup wins, she finished third behind Austrian skiers Katharina Truppe and Katharina Liensberger, who claimed first and second place, respectively.

Following this remarkable achievement, her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, shared a post from @fisalpine, the official Instagram handle of the Ski World Cup, reacting to the accomplishment on his Instagram stories. Kilde captioned the story, writing:

Ad

Trending

“!!!👸!!! @mikaelashiffrin

Screenshot of Aleksander Kilde’s IG story. Credits - Instagram/ akilde

Shiffrin, 29, has had a roller-coaster season so far. Although she has experienced recent successes in the World Cup and won gold in the team combined event at the Skiing World Championships, she encountered a big setback on November 30, 2024, suffering a serious crash in Killington, Vermont.

Ad

It took her sometime to recover and she made her comeback on January 30 at the Slalom World Cup in Courchevel.

On the other hand, her fiancé, Kilde, has been out of World Cup competitions. He recently underwent another surgery after undergoing his first following his serious crash in Wengen World Cup in January 2024, which required him to be airlifted.

Mikaela Shiffrin penned an appreciation post for fiancé Aleksander Kilde

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde at The 2023 ESPY Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin recently penned a heartfelt message for her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, on Instagram. She praised the Norwegian skier's positivity, despite facing challenges in his own life. Shiffrin expressed her gratitude for his presence in her life, calling him an ‘inspiration’ for her. She said:

Ad

“Bout time for an @akilde appreciation post…this has been a challenging season on many levels but this guy puts everything into perspective. His positivity and spirit while dealing with his own injuries and continued recovery has been an absolute inspiration for me and so many others. I’m so thankful that I get to hold his love in my heart🫶☺️💗”

Ad

Ad

Kilde reacted to the post by acknowledging that their relationship is a two-way street in a unique way, writing:

“🥹It takes two to tango❤️”

Screenshot of Aleksander Kilde’s comment on Shiffrin’s post. Credits - Instagram/ mikaelashiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin and Kilde announced their engagement earlier this year in April, after dating for over more than three years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback