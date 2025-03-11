Mikaela Shiffrin makes her feelings known as she meets Tyreek Hill and Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff at Adidas event

Mikaela Shiffrin shared a sneak peek of her meeting with the NFL player Tyreek Hill and the former racing driver, Toto Wolff. The American skier recently competed in the FIS Ski World Cup races in Are, Sweden.

Ad

Shiffrin etched her name in history books after attaining a stellar achievement of 156 podium finishes. She earned this feat after attaining a third-place finish in the slalom race in Sweden after clocking 1:42.27 and finishing behind Austrian skiers Katharina Truppe and Katharina Liensberger.

Shortly after this, she appeared at an Adidas event, where she received a warm welcome, with her achievements being displayed on the big screen. She met several renowned personalities, including the football wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, and the CEO of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team, Toto Wolff. She took to her Instagram stories and made her feelings known about meeting them at the event.

Ad

Trending

She shared a picture of her posing with them in an Adidas showroom with all of them donning the brand's outfit and wrote:

"In pretty fast company over here at @adidas"

Shiffrin’s Instagram story

On February 23, Mikaela Shiffrin also earned her 100th World Cup win in Sestriere, solidifying her legacy in the sport.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin made her feelings known about earning 100 World Cup Wins

The 2024/25 skiing season has been a roller coaster for Mikaela Shiffrin, citing her major injuries and major accomplishments post-comeback. She had a major accident at the World Cup Killington, where she crashed shortly before the finish line. A week after this, the skier had to undergo surgery to treat her deep wound and then followed a recovery program for around six weeks.

Ad

Following this, she made her comeback to the sport, and while she struggled in earning podium finishes in some, she also achieved a historic win of her 100th World Cup win in Sestriere. Following this achievement, the skier appeared in an interview with 'We Need to Talk,' where she reflected upon her victory.

Stating that she couldn't register the feeling of victory in her mind, she said:

"I don't know that it's sunk in. I suppose 100 is really a symbol of a lot of work and effort and patience and dedication and just sort of the relentless going out and doing it even on the days when we're not motivated from my entire team and from all those who have worked with me over years and years and years. It really is a culmination of a lot of effort and sacrifice as well," Mikaela Shiffrin said.

Ad

She added:

"It's hard to wrap my mind around 100 races, but it's a lot easier to sort of bring meaning to it like sharing this podium with my teammate Paula Moltzan; that was incredible. She's had an amazing season, she won a medal at the World Championships that was so, so special to share it with my teammates."

Mikaela Shiffrin was recently appreciated by the former tennis player, Billie Jean King, for her 156 podium finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback