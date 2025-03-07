"Vibe's gonna be even more immaculated"- Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten makes feelings known about atmosphere when Olympian joins Live Tour

Alan Bersten shared his thoughts in a hilarious way as he reflected on what the atmosphere of the Live Tour will be like when his DWTS partner Ilona Maher joins. The rugby sevens Olympic medalist teamed up with the choreographer and professional dancer for season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.

After gaining massive popularity as a social media sensation and earning a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Maher became a contestant on the American dance reality series. Her partnership with Bersten saw the duo reach the DWTS finals. As the first rugby player to appear on the show, Ilona Maher and her dance partner Alan Bersten had a dream run, finishing as runners-up.

During an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, where DWTS Live Tour members took over their Instagram to share behind-the-scenes details and what it’s like to be on the tour, Bersten was asked about the atmosphere when Ilona Maher joins the show. Reacting to this, Alan Bersten said in a hilarious tone, adding:

“Uff, the vibe is already immaculate. But it’s gonna be even more immaculater, immaculated. They’re gonna be good”

Screenshot of Alan Bersten speaking via IG/ @entertainmentweekly

Notably, Maher and Bersten are set to reunite in April when the Live Tour will feature the rugby star as a special guest on the 5th and 6th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Reflecting on his 2024, Alan Bersten addresses Ilona Maher as ‘friend for life’

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten are seen at the "Dancing With The Stars" rehearsal studios (Photo by ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

After having a ‘special’ 2024, Alan Bersten reflected on his year, calling himself ‘lucky’ for gaining Ilona Maher as a friend and welcoming Jeff as a pet. Bersten adopted Jeff in October, sharing the update on the 17th with his Instagram followers and fans. As he reflected on the year, he captioned the post, writing:

“I can’t put into words how special 2024 was for me! Not only did I have the best season ever with @ilonamaher and made a friend for life!! I also got @jeffbersten and truthfully I don’t know how I got so lucky. Plus I travelled to england and went into a real phone booth. Who would have thought?!”

“I am so grateful and thankful for this incredible year and all the joy it’s brought me! I want to thank everyone who’s been there for me and just want to wish everyone reading this a very happy new year! 2025 is going to be the best year yet! 🙏🏼”, the 30-year-old added.

Both Maher and Bersten won the hearts of DWTS fans with many of their iconic performances on the show, including one inspired by Luisa, the Disney character from Encanto, where Maher lifted Bersten, who played the role of a donkey.

