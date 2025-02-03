"I do a whole lot of dance, speaking...get to chuckle" - Co-Host Stephen Nedoroscik reflects on what makes DWTS Live Tour 'so fun'

The two-time Olympic medallist, Stephen Nedoroscik, is an acclaimed gymnast who also competed in the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). On his DWTS Tour, he talked about his journey on the show and how he appreciates this side of entertainment.

Nedoroscik participated in the dance competition television series, “Dancing with the Stars,” with Rylee Arnold, a professional Latin and ballroom dancer. They secured fourth position in the 33rd season of the competition. During his appearance in one of the episodes of “Sherri” with host Sherri Shepherd, the iconic gymnast opened up about his experience on the DWTS Tour.

“I mean, these are the best dancers in the world doing some of the best stuff in the world and it is so entertaining. I do a whole lot of dance; I do a whole lot of speaking too, couple jokes in there. I get to chuckle once in a while, and one of my favorite numbers though, is I get to bring old training equipment called the mushroom that we did when we were kids. I get to do some gymnastics and people love it. I mean, the tour is just so fun. I'm enjoying it so much,” he said [6:47 onwards]

The gold medalist in pommel horse from the World Championship in 2021 mentioned that he is “enjoying” the tour. Nedoroscik also applauded the individuals and their talents in dance while adding that he gets to show his gymnastics skills, which the audience greatly admires.

Stephen Nedoroscik guides Rylee Arnold to unlock her Pommel Horse skills

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold at the Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 15, 2024 - Source: Getty

The pommel horse specialist, Stephen Nedoroscik, taught his DWTS dance partner, Rylee Arnold, the basics of the gymnastic apparatus. During the dance finale, they performed on the pommel horse, showcasing their dance skills around it. During his appearance in one of the segments of “Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis,” the gymnast shared his thoughts on Arnold’s practice.

“She actually did surprisingly well. But like, over, like the hour that we were there, she was able to do a full leg cut and back. And like the motion that she does, it looks so simple. But the amount of attention to your shoulders, the wrist, the toes and the knees, it's just like, it was kind of fun because it was like my introduction to her, of my world.”

Stephen Nedoroscik expressed how Arnold was able to pick up some skills during the practice and that it requires a lot of effort and muscle strength. Earlier, Arnold had also reflected on the challenging aspect of the pommel horse.

