"Hardest thing in the entire world" - Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold makes honest confession about pommel horse

Stephen Nedoroscik is a two-time Olympic medalist and pommel horse specialist. He took part in the reality dance show DWTS, and his dance partner recently shared how difficult it was to perform a routine on a pommel horse.

Nedoroscik appeared on an episode of “Sherri” with host Sherri Shepherd and was joined by his DWTS partner Rylee Arnold, who spoke about the dance routine they performed on the show where they used a pommel horse.

Trending

“It is the hardest thing in the entire world. I have so much respect for Stephen but honestly, when I got on it, I did one move and just immediate sweat, it's not for the weak, like not at all. Let me just get on the floor,” Arnold shared. [19:52 onwards]

Arnold expressed the arduousness of being on the pommel horse and stated that it was quite a bit of a challenge for her. She shared her respect for the Olympian understanding the difficulties of his professional journey as a world-class gymnast. Nedoroscik and Arnold ultimately finished fourth on Dancing with the Stars.

Stephen Nedoroscik shed light on his mental preparations during competitions

Stephen Nedoroscik at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik competed for the Penn State Nittany Lions and was a two-time NCAA National Champion on the pommel horse. On one of the segments of “The Squeeze” podcast by Taylor Lautner and his wife, the acclaimed gymnast shared what kind of mental preparations he does when he is competing at events.

“No, no, no, I have so many nerves. I am locked in like that because I am also an overthinker. What's going on in my head when it looks like I'm just sleeping? It's like a thousand thoughts a second. Like I'm thinking about like, 'Oh my gosh, like, the clock is ticking in 15 minutes. My fate will be determined.' And just being in that spot where I was the last guy that's the team medal on me, if I mess that up.”

He further continued:

“But at the same time, like, I'm also like telling myself, reassuring things, like, 'You deserve to be here, you've done everything in your power'. Like no one can tell me I didn't because, I did everything in power to be here in this moment. Whatever happens is almost out of my control.”

While discussing the nerves, the gymnast shared that he is also prone to strain and that during competitions his mind is also full of thoughts.

Stephen Nedoroscik, who is known as pommel horse guy, is a four-time US National Champion and two-time FIG World Cup champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback