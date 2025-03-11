"Make her proud"- Ilona Maher makes her feelings known with an inspirational message with regards to body positivity

Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher doesn't leave an opportunity to promote body positivity. The 28-year-old rugby player recently shared an inspirational message about the same on Instagram.

Maher recently shared a glimpse of her workout session, where she promoted body positivity with the following caption:

"I'm worried if I lift too much I won't look feminine enough.... I can't wait to be big and strong"

Interestingly, the Instagram post had the caption:

"That little girl you once were dreamt of being as strong as you are now. Make her proud."

A few months ago, Maher opened up on her campaign for body positivity. She mentioned in an interview with CNN:

“So it was important for me to show many sides of me and the body positivity, body appreciation side kind of came naturally in a way because it is something that I feel strongly about. Also, with a lot of my content, I try to see what’s relatable for others. And it’s so interesting in my time of learning to appreciate my body, you kind of start to realize, Oh, everybody has insecurities.”

Ilona Maher recently represented the Bristol Bears Women at the Premiership Women's Rugby. The Bears lost the semifinals to Gloucester Hartpury by 20-36.

Ilona Maher reveals her 'secret sauce' for female athletes aspiring to grow on social media

Ilona Maher reveals her 'secret sauce' for popularity on social media [Image Source: Getty]

In addition to being an advocate for body positivity and women's sports, Ilona Maher is equally popular on social media. She has at least 4.9 million followers on Instagram and counting.

Recently, the 28-year-old rugby player uploaded a video on Instagram and shared some advice for female athletes aiming to be popular on social media.

“So many female athletes ask me, 'Oh I want to grow on social media like you; what's your tips and tricks? Can you please teach me?' And I want all of them to grow. I want all of them to grow. And my advice to you all is to just post it. Whatever it is just post it. I found success just putting something out there. It could be a video that I don’t think’s going to do well. I'm going to put it out there. Because, surprisingly, it will,” she said.

Ilona Maher had an incredible season last year. She contributed to the historic bronze medal the US women's rugby sevens team won at the Paris Olympics. In addition, Maher showed off her dancing skills at the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars, missing the mirrorball trophy by a whisker as she finished runners-up alongside her dance partner Alan Bersten.

