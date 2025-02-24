“It also makes you hungry for more” - Ilona Maher gets 100% real about being called a rugby 'superstar'

Ilona Maher recently shared her thoughts on her significant role in the rising popularity of the sport and how she envisions more individuals taking part in rugby to achieve more success. The American star is currently playing for the Premiership Women's Rugby League team, the Bristol Bears.

Maher represented the USA Eagles in the Paris Olympics 2024 and clinched the bronze medal in the rugby sevens. The Vermont native, during her collegiate career, amassed prominent success and secured three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association championships. Ilona Maher recently appeared in an exclusive interview with “FanSided” and shared her thoughts on her notable role in the growing popularity of rugby and how she wants to see more individuals participating in the sport.

“I can see the impact, but it also makes you hungry for more and that's why it also makes me hungry to get more girls to do it because could you imagine if it was like there was, like, three-four more me’s, 15 more me’s in this league, how much many seats would be filled, how many stand people would be watching our game. So that's why, I'm like, I love to be this Superstar, but at this time I want more. I'm tired. I need to go vacation and I need somebody else to be funny,” She said [6:46 onwards].

Ilona Maher reflected that with more people joining the sport and making it more popular, attention to the sport would subsequently increase. The 28-year-old rugby player joined the PWR League in England in 2024 with a three-month contract. The Bristol Bears recently defeated the Harlequins with a concluding score of 10-19.

Ilona Maher shares her thoughts on body positivity and finding confidence

Ilona Maher at the Rugby Sevens - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher has become one of the most prominent rugby players and is an advocate for body positivity and women’s sports. She has 4.9 million followers on her Instagram handle and keeps them updated with her social life. In an interview with CNN in January this year, she expressed her views on body positivity.

“So it was important for me to show many sides of me and the body positivity, body appreciation side kind of came naturally in a way because it is something that I feel strongly about. Also, with a lot of my content, I try to see what’s relatable for others. And it’s so interesting in my time of learning to appreciate my body, you kind of start to realize, Oh, everybody has insecurities,” Maher told CNN.

Ilona Maher reflected on learning to accept her body and how she inherently found appreciation for it. Additionally, she also mentioned that she tries to develop content that resonates with others. The athlete has also become the first brand ambassador for Paula’s Choice, a skincare brand.

