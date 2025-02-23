In Pictures: Ilona Maher shares glimpse of 'bubbly personality' from impromptu photoshoot ahead of Bristol Bears’ semi-final clash

Ilona Maher shared glimpses from her latest impromptu photoshoot on her Instagram page on Sunday. In the photoshoot, Maher was seen posing for pictures while taking a bubble bath, set against a dreamy bathroom backdrop.

The photoshoot took place ahead of the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) semi-final clash between Maher’s Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury scheduled on March 2 at Kingsholm Stadium.

About a week ahead of the match, the 2024 Paris Olympics rugby sevens bronze medalist shared glimpses of an ‘impromptu photoshoot'. She captioned the post:

“A real bubbly personality 🫧Always a good time for an impromptu photoshoot…even if you’re trying to relax. Thank you to @ihghotels @kimpton for a beautiful setting.”

The Bears' victory against Harlequins on February 15, along with Saracens' victory over Exeter Chiefs, earned them a place in the PWR semi-finals against Gloucester-Hartpury, who are aiming for their third consecutive Premiership Women's Rugby title.

Notably, following Ilona Maher’s success at the Paris Olympics, she signed a three-month contract with the Bears, which began in January 2025.

Ilona Maher reveals her other career options if she hadn’t pursue rugby

⁠Ilona Maher meets fans after the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Harlequins and Bristol Bears (Photo: Getty Images)

In her appearance on ‘The Good, The Scaz & The Rugby’ podcast in February 2024, Ilona Maher was asked about her alternate career plans if she hadn’t pursued rugby. The host suggested that Maher would have excelled in the business sector and inquired about her backup plan. To this, the now 28-year-old said (22:00 onwards):

“I did play rugby and I was a nursing major which was like you had to do 12-hour clinicals someday. I had to miss practice. So, for me it's always been, I just don't like the idea of having to choose between something. To me, I wanted to be a good nurse and a rugby player.”

She added:

“Because of the Olympics, I got free classes for a Masters in Business and I told my dad about it. He was like, ‘You're not going to take it? You get free classes.’ So, then I got roped into taking an MBA course so I have my MBA, I have my Nursing degree, I have my MBA and I make TikTok.”

She explained that pursuing an MBA was partly to have a 'piece of paper' to prove her qualifications in case she ever wanted to work in a hospital again or have a high-level job such as a CEO position.

