Ilona Maher shows off Team USA Olympic hat, jokingly asks if it looks "cool" on her

Ilona Maher showed off her Team USA Olympic cap and jokingly asked if it looked extra on her since she competed at the Games and that's what she represents. Maher makes waves with her unique skits on social media, having amassed more followers than any rugby player.

Maher represented the US women's rugby sevens team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but went home without a medal. She was part of the same team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, contributing scores to help the US team to its first podium finish in history. Besides her field prowess, Maher's advocacy for body positivity made more headlines in the Games.

She broke stereotypes surrounding women in masculine sports by playing with make-up on. Maher continued her excellence at Dancing With the Stars, channeling a strong Disney character like, Luisa Madrigal, among others.

Now playing with the Bristol Bears in Premiership Women's Rugby, the two-time Olympian flexed her Team USA Olympic hat but asked for opinions since she felt it was 'a lot' for someone who actually competed at the Games.

In the video, she jokingly said:

"Is this hat too much? Bear with me guys. Like I mean I went to it, it's who I represent. On me, is it too much? Is it only for people who didn't go to the Olympics? Does it only look cool in them? If you did go, is it a lot? I feel like it looks cool. What are the thoughts?"

The post caption read:

"Do I look cool? Genuinely don’t know"

Maher made her PWR debut on January 3, playing as a substitute with only 20 minutes of field time. However, her popularity garnered a record number of people at the Ashton Gate Stadium to watch the Bears clash against the Gloucester-Hartpury.

Ilona Maher weighs in on ideas she wished to debunk to change the scenario of women's sports

Ilona Maher looks on during the Trailfinders v Bristol Bears - PWR - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher amassed a whopping eight million followers across Instagram and TikTok, all after she embraced feminity and began inspiring women worldwide. In an interview, she addressed the issues women athletes face and laid out the concepts she wished to debunk.

"The idea of if you play a sport you have to be this way or that. [People say] you’re masculine if you play rugby or you’re too much. I think what is so cool is to see the change in the narrative. Girls wear makeup when they play rugby just because they want to look good."

She further said:

“Beast, beauty, brains. You can be all three. For me wearing lipstick is a fun thing I get to do. It’s a ‘f**k you’ to anyone who thinks that because I run through people I can’t feel beautiful or sexy. For me, I just think we are all debunking it now."

Maher will play in the PWR till March, leading up to the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

