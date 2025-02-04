Ilona Maher reacts to a Grammy meme featuring Taylor Swift and Beyonce amid her tenure at Bristol Bears

Ilona Maher hilariously reacted to a Grammy meme featuring her as Beyonce and a social user as Taylor Swift fangirling over Queen Bey while presenting the Best Country Album award. Maher has been making waves in the PWR, playing for the Bristol Bears ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Ilona Maher turned heads at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning hearts with her unique take on body image issues and clinching the bronze with the US women's rugby sevens team. She then took the Dancing With the Stars stage with professional dancer Alan Bersten and won the runners-up behind winners, Joey Graiadei and Jenna Johnson.

In anticipation of the next stint with Team USA, the two-time Olympian started playing with the UK-based Bears on a three-month contract. Amid that, she shifted her focus to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, hilariously reacting to a fan-made meme depicting a fan fangirling over Ilona Maher as Taylor Swift did so while presenting the Best Country Album to Beyonce.

"Hahahahaha," Maher commented.

Ilona Maher reacts to a Grammy meme; Instagram - @ilonamaher

Beyoncé, the American pop icon who has had a significant impact on the music industry, received 11 nominations in this year's Grammys.

On February 1, 2025, Maher played as an outside center as the Bears clashed with the Loughborough Lightning. Recovering from the nose injury, Maher performed in the match, but her team faced a defeat by the Lightning, 22-31.

Ilona Maher once shared her journey to success through the iconic Taylor Swift's voiceover

Maher looks on at the Bristol Bears v Leinster - Champions Cup Round 1 - (Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher has been leaving her impact on her fans both in-person and on social media. Capping her year as the most followed rugby player on social media, Maher took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude to her fans with Taylor Swift's voiceover. Compiling photos and videos of her successes on and off the field, Maher wrote:

"You all make it so worth it. I love you."

In the video, Swift said:

"I get tired a lot, but I never get tired of it. I remember when I was a little kid and I used to sit there and think about how lucky I would be if some day people cared about the words that I wrote or how lucky I would be if someday I was just walking through the mall and saw some little girl walking by with my face on her t-shirt."

"When you spend so much time daydreaming about things like that, when that actually happens you don't ever complain about it."

Maher was featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue for the 2025 fold.

