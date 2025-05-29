After missing Paris Games, Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby announces absence from major event

After missing out on the 2024 Games, Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby has announced that she will not be present at the 2025 National Championships. The swimmer confirmed that she was taking a short hiatus from competing, but reiterated that she was still focused on making the team for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Jacoby first made a name for herself in 2021, when she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics at just 17 years old. At the Games, the American's fame skyrocketed after she clinched gold in the 100m breaststroke. In Tokyo, the youngster also won silver in the 4x100m medley event as part of Team USA.

Recently, Lydia Jacoby announced that she would forego the US National Championships and subsequently the 2025 World Championships. The 21-year-old made a post on Instagram, explaining that she was taking some time for herself, but confirmed that she still has the 2028 Games in her sights.

“Before the psych sheets drop, I wanted to share that I won't be racing at Nationals this June. I've been taking a break from competition to focus on myself and life outside the pool-a reset that's felt much needed. That said, this is not me stepping away from the sport for good-and definitely not from my Olympic dreams. 2028 is still very much on my mind. Thanks to all the people in my corner and my sponsors for their continued support.”

The 2025 U.S National Championships are scheduled to take place in Indianapolis between June 3-7, and will act as a qualification event for the World Championships that take place in July.

When Lydia Jacoby opened up about missing out on 2024 Paris Olympics team

Jacoby at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials (Image Source: Getty)

After her success at the Tokyo Olympics, Lydia Jacoby was touted as a favorite to make the team for the Paris Olympics. However, the youngster finished third at the U.S. Olympic Trials and subsequently missed out on competing at the 2024 Games.

In an interview with the Anchorage Daily News in 2024, the American opened up about her feelings about not making it to Paris, saying,

“To not be there is pretty heartbreaking, but I think it has also been a good way for me to focus on some other important things in my life, spend some time with family, reconnect with people. It’s definitely been hard, but I think I’ve been handling it as well as I can.”

Outside of her success at the 2020 Olympics, Lydia Jacoby is also a two-time World Championships medalist, having won a gold and a bronze in the event in 2023.

