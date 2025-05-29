After being named as the Global Tourism ambassador, Usain Bolt raises anticipation for popular Jamaican track meet ft Shericka Jackson

Nearly a week after being declared Jamaica's Global Tourism Ambassador, former sprinting sensation Usain Bolt is now promoting a popular Jamaican track meet. The meet comprises athletes like Shericka Jackson, Tia Clayton, Kishane Thompson, and so on.

Promoted by World Athletics, the Racers Grand Prix will be held at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on June 7. Bolt uploaded a poster of the same on his Instagram profile, which provided the details, as well as the high-profile athletes participating in the same.

He captioned his Instagram post as :

"Racers Grand Prix Is Back!!! 🇯🇲 June 7, 2025 National Stadium 🏟️ Kingston📍

A few days ago, the Olympic champion was felicitated by the Jamaica Tourist Board. Bolt was designated as the Global Tourism ambassador by the Tourist Board. The caption of Visit Jamaica's Instagram page read,

"The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has taken a bold and dynamic step into the future of destination marketing with the announcement of its new Global Tourism Ambassador, none other than the World's Fastest Man, Hon. Usain Bolt."

The 38-year-old is the world record holder of the men's 100m and 200m events. He has won eight Olympic gold medals in his four appearances from the Athens Olympics in 2004 to the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Usain Bolt chooses Noah Lyles in his lineup for a dream 100m race

Bolt includes Noah Lyles in his dream lineup [Image Source: Getty]

Usain Bolt included current Olympic champion Noah Lyles in his dream lineup for a 100m race. The Jamaican sprinting legend opened up about the same in a podcast on Justin Gatlin's podcast channel Ready Set Go, which was posted on YouTube in February 2025.

Bolt revealed that he included Lyles solely for the reason that he wanted to beat him in a race. The Olympic champion mentioned,

"I would like to beat him because these young cats feel like they're ready. Everyday I'm like why I retired so early, got to be another competition, I would live for that. I remember when he just came out and he was like Usain Bolt ,who, I was like, bro just stop it, I normally don't say nothing but if you don't know Usain Bolt, you're in the wrong sport. I mean put some respect on my name." [1:38:04 onwards].

Bolt had previously appreciated Noah Lyles' spirit at a race in 2023. He lauded the American sprinter for his personality and said the sport needed him.

