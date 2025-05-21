"The sport needs that sh*t"- When Usain Bolt lauded Noah Lyles’ personality after victory on Jamaican soil

Jamaican track veteran Usain Bolt once applauded Noah Lyles for the latter's performance on Jamaican soil. This came after the 200m race of the 2023 Grand Prix at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Lyles won the race after clocking a run time of 19.67 seconds, defeating the likes of Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes and Jamaica's Rasheed Dwyer. Following this victory, Bolt, who was in the stands during the meet, came to meet Lyles, and the two had a heartwarming moment.

During the conversation, Bolt can be heard lauding Lyles' attitude on the track and saying that athletes like Lyles are what the discipline needs currently.

"Good to see you bro. Let me say something, keep that same attitude brother, the sport needs that sh*t, we need a personality," Bolt said via NBC Olympics [00:16 onwards]

Usain Bolt and Noah Lyles share a good camaraderie, despite the constant comparisons made between the two on the track in terms of medals and world record run times.

Usain Bolt chooses Noah Lyles in his lineup for a dream 100m race

Usain Bolt (Image via: Getty)

Usain Bolt recently made his feelings clear on competing with Noah Lyles as he chose his dream 100m lineup. His lineup included several greats of the sport, including Maurice Green, Justin Gatlin, and Asafa Powell, among others, with the eighth name on the lineup being that of the current 100m Olympic champion, Lyles.

Bolt shared that he chose Lyles solely because he wanted to beat him. After all, young athletes like the latter are ready to beat anyone. Additionally, the Jamaican also recalled an incident during Lyles' initial days when the American athlete refused to know a track icon like Bolt.

"I would like to beat him because these young cats feel like they're ready. Everyday I'm like why I retired so early, got to be another competition, I would live for that. I remember when he just came out and he was like Usain Bolt ,who, I was like, bro just stop it, I normally don't say nothing but if you don't know Usain Bolt, you're in the wrong sport. I mean put some respect on my name," Bolt said (via Ready Set Go podcast [1:38:04 onwards].

Bolt further added to his statements and said that he would refrain from disrespecting any former athletes because they had originally laid the stones for the upcoming generation.

