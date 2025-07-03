After reuniting from long distance, Mikaela Shiffrin enjoys quality time with fiancé Alexander Kilde

Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, were recently seen spending quality time together after months of long distance. The couple reunited on June 25, when Shiffrin visited Norway after a brief visit following the World Cup finals in late March.

Shiffrin was last seen in action on March 27 during the women's slalom event, where she achieved her 101st World Cup victory at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. She is currently gearing up for the 2025-26 Alpine skiing season, while her fiancé, Kilde, is yet to return to the slopes after facing a crash in January 2024.

The couple has spent several months apart from each other for surgeries, events, recovery, and more; however, they have now reunited and have been sharing several updates together on social media. Most recently, the couple was seen spending quality time together as the American skier shared a picture of them posing outside a cute place, and the post's caption read:

"Summer lovin' 💛"

Shiffrin’s story on Instagram (@mikaelashiffrin)

A few days ahead of this, Shiffrin shared a video of her journey visiting Kilde after spending several months apart. She also penned a caption in the post, making her feelings known about meeting her fiancé after a long period of time. She wrote:

"It’s not easy being away from each other so often, for so long. Last time @akilde and I were together was in March after WC Finals. That’s part of what it takes to do what we do, for now… Never taking for granted the time we do have together!🫶" wrote Mikaela Shiffrin.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, heaped praise on the American for her 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin returned to the slopes in January 2025 after her heartbreaking crash in Killington, where she sustained a puncture wound in November 2024. A few days after her comeback, the American etched her name in history books by registering her 100th World Cup win. She bagged this remarkable feat on February 23 in Sestriere, Italy, where she defeated Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and Paula Moltzan to claim the victory.

Shortly after this stellar feat, Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, lauded the skier by penning a heartfelt note on Instagram. Uploading an adorable picture of them, he added a caption, exuding pride in the skier for the victory, and called her the GOAT.

"Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk – but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag 🐐Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record 😆But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that’s far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - «it’s just a number»," he wrote.

"On another note, I watched this from a hospital bed - just after a planned and (hopefully 🤞🏻) my last shoulder surgery," Kilde added.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde have been together since 2021 and got engaged to each other in April 2024.

