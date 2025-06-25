After months apart, Mikaela Shiffrin cherishes reunion with fiancé Aleksander Kilde, shares adorable moments from her journey

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her emotions on reuniting with her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde. Dating for the last four years, Shiffrin and Kilde have been a powerful couple on the skiing circuit.

Ad

Despite living in different countries, Shiffrin and Kilde's affection for each other is occasionally seen through their social media banters. The American took a step further recently as she traveled to Norway to spend time with her fiancé amidst her skiing off-season.

In an Instagram post, Shiffrin shared a video of her journey, including her time on the flight and in the airport. Shiffrin said this is the first time she will spend time with her fiancé since the brief period they spent after the World Cup finals. Shiffrin remarked in her caption:

Ad

Trending

"It’s not easy being away from each other so often, for so long. Last time @akilde and I were together was in March after WC Finals. That’s part of what it takes to do what we do, for now… Never taking for granted the time we do have together!🫶"

Ad

Notably, Shiffrin has been quite busy during this off-season after the FIS Ski World Cup finals and has been seen enjoying several other sports such as basketball. She also expanded her financial endeavor and became a part-owner of a soon-to-be launched Denver NWSL team.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde makes his feelings known about his relationship with the American ski racer

Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, made his feelings known about his relationship with the former. Speaking in an interview, Kilde revealed that he hasn't seen Shiffrin since April and mentioned that either of the two has to conclude their skiing career before time passes.

Ad

Additionally, Kilde remarked that their current relationship is quite limited due to the distance. He said (via VG Norway):

"I haven't seen Mikaela since the beginning of April. That says something. One of us has to finish skiing before it's time. It's nice to be engaged too. We know that the life we live now is limited. We also know that the day we choose to do something different, we will be together and have a great time."

Both Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde have had contrasting fates in the 2024-25 skiing season. While Shiffrin reached her record 100th World Cup win this year, Kilde had to let go of the entire season due to his injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More