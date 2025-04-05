Mikaela Shiffrin fiance Aleksander Kilde shares adorable glimpse of the skier as they reunite after Alpine skiing season

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde are a power couple in the skiing world, and they recently reunited after the American's impressive performance at the 2024-25 Alpine skiing season. Kilde is currently out of action as he is recovering from his crash in Wengen.

Shiffrin made an incredible comeback after her devastating crash in Killington that left her with a puncture wound in November 2024. She returned to the slopes in late January 2025, and after a few non-podium finishes, she claimed her historic 100th World Cup win in Sestriere, Italy.

The American ended her season with 101 wins to her name, the last of which came in Sun Valley, Idaho. She recorded 1:45.92 to bag the gold medal, besting Lena Durr. Days after this race, she reunited with her fiancé, Kilde, as the latter shared a glimpse of it on his Instagram story.story.

He uploaded a picture of Mikaela Shiffrin posing with sunglasses on in front of a picturesque background. He added a caption that read:

"❤️❤️"

Kilde is currently recovering from the crash he faced in January 2024 while racing downhill in Wengen, Switzerland. He sustained a dislocated shoulder, two torn ligaments, and a severe laceration on his calf that required urgent surgery due to nerve damage. He recently underwent another surgery for his dislocated shoulder in February 2025.

Mikaela Shiffrin shared a heartfelt message for her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, during his surgery

Mikaela Shiffrin recently sat for an interview with BR24, where she shared a heartwarming message for her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, after he underwent surgery on his shoulder. The skier revealed that she hadn't hugged him for a year ever since he got injured, as he couldn't use his arm.

She further expressed excitement about meeting him and spoke about the significance of health.

"In the end, our health and happiness are the most important things. It's easy to forget that when you're in the middle of competition and everyone wants to win. But ultimately, it's something truly special to simply be able to use your arm again. I'm looking forward to giving him a real hug again, because it's been more than a year since we could do that," Mikaela Shiffrin said.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde started dating in 2021 and announced their engagement last year in April. The Norwegian skier extended his support toward Shiffrin after her 100th World Cup win by sharing a loving note for her on social media.

