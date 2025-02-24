Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde expressed his thoughts after the American athlete registered her 100th World Cup title win at the World Cup in Sestriere. The American Alpine skier had undergone multiple struggles this season, but emerged stronger than ever to register a historic milestone in the sport.

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a crash early in the Alpine skiing season at the World Cup in Killington and the impact of the crash had restricted her mobility. Moreover, as the deep puncture wound wasn't self-healing from the blood clot, she had to undergo a surgery one week after the crash. The American Alpine skier also had to undergo a rehabilitation program to make a swift return back to the slopes.

On the other hand, her fiancé, Alkesander Kilde has been recovering from an injury that occurred due to a crash last year and is steadily making his way back to the sport. He took to Instagram to express her elation about Shiffrin's incredible performance in Sestriere and 100th World Cup title after overcoming all the hardships.

"Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk – but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag 🐐 Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record 😆 But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that’s far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - «it’s just a number»," he wrote.

Furthermore, Kilde revealed that he watched the race from the hospital as he was preparing to undergo a shoulder surgery.

Mikaela Shiffrin on Aleksander Kilde's positive attitude amid struggles

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde at the Gold Medal Gala - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about her fiancé Aleksander Kilde's positive attitude during his recovery in an interview with Olympics.com. The American Alpine skier stood as a strong source of support for Kilde during his injury that needed surgery.

She revealed how even after a painful surgery, Kilde was very kind to everyone who supported him and expressed his gratitude.

“He’s an incredible person" she said. "When he wakes up from surgery and he's sick from the medication, and he has every reason to be angry and mean, he's still nice and he's still kind, and he's still thankful to everybody around him," she added.

"His attitude and who he is, it made it easier to take care of him, for the people around him. And I think it gave all of us hope that things are going to be okay.” she stated.

The two skiers have been a strong source of support for each other amidst their struggles as they continue to compete and achieve greatness in the sport.

