"Really suggest that I took it for granted"- Mikaela Shiffrin makes her feelings known about horror crash and missing out on 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts on missing out on her 100th World Cup win in Killington. The American Alpine skier suffered a devastating crash just moments before the finish line thereby leading to an injury that initially restricted her movement.

Shiffrin marched into the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing season with great preparation and was in peak form before tragedy struck the athlete at the World Cup Killington. Her appearance in the event held great significance as fans were excited to witness her win her 100th World Cup title and become the first American Alpine skier to achieve this feat.

The 29-year-old skier spoke about the incident in the latest episode of the short documentary series 'Moving Right Along' and answered a popular question about whether she was disappointed on missing out winning her 100th World Cup title. Mikaela Shiffrin expressed that she did not take the opportunity for granted.

Furthermore, she stressed on the importance of focusing on the present and the task in hand rather than the past.

"I think there was a lot of wondering out there about whether I was disappointed not to get the 100th victory in Killington and honestly dissapointment in that situation would really suggest that I took it for granted or I expected it, which I did not. I think there were a lot of people who did but I definitely didn't and either way that's really focussing on the past," she said.

"My focus right now is so much on the present, so much on every passing moment. This whole rehab, this whole recovery has been very detail focused, taking on what I can each moment that I can," she added.

Mikaela Shiffrin on her recovery after crash

Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about her recovery in an interview with Associated Press. The American Alpine skier revealed that she was very focussed during her recovery and rehabilitation as she aimed to make a comeaback as soon as possible.

Shiffrin revealed how it was a gradual process with steady progress over the period of six weeks which made her fit enough to return to compete once again.

“It’s going to be a little bit nerve-wracking, to be honest.These past six weeks, every step it’s like, ‘Geez, should this be hurting less? Should I be better at this? Should I be more tolerant of the pain?’ There are so many questions that come up in your mind of basically whether or not you’re doing well enough. But when we take a step back and look where we are now ... it’s pretty exciting.”

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her excitement to compete in the rest of the races of the Alpine skiing season and continue her pursuit to achieve greatness.

