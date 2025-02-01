Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her plans for the rest of the season as she made a comeback after weeks of rehabilitation post a devastating World Cup crash. The American athlete finished 10th in her comeback appearance in the Slalom at the World Cup in Courchevel.

Shiffrin suffered a major injury at the World Cup in Vermont, which led her to undergo surgery to treat the blood clot in her deep puncture wounds. Moreover, an abrasion in her hip had restricted her movements. Post-surgery, the former World Cup champion began working on her rehabilitation as she aimed to make a comeback in the Alpine skiing season.

After making her comeback appearance in Courchevel, Shiffrin spoke about her plans for the rest of the season as she targets to register her 100th World Cup win. The American alpine skier expressed how she faced some difficulties while skiing due to the course; however, she was content with her performance.

Moreover, the 29-year-old expressed how she had a lot of work to do and lauded her fellow competitors for their incredible performances. Speaking about her plans for the upcoming World Championships, she spoke to Eurosport and said:

"For sure, I want to target the GS and Slalom and everything really depends on how the next 10 days or like how everything goes in training. We have a really good plan to get some days on snow and I'm catching up to the fastest in the World so, I have a lot of work to do but, happy to be here and I look forward to trying that."

Mikaela Shiffrin expresses her thoughts on her comeback race

Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin took to Instagram after returning to the slopes. The American athlete expressed her elation at being able to compete on the big stage. She shed light on how the competition was intense which made the event very interesting to compete in and watch.

Furthermore, Shiffrin revealed how she has a long way to return back to her top form. She plans to focus on the small details and make steady improvements as she aims to dominate the circuit once again.

"What a night 🥹. It’s so incredible to be back racing, to see everyone, and to witness the level of SL skiing in person. @zrinkaljutic’s skiing is just outstanding🤌 @sarahector and @lenaduerr also laid it down," she wrote.

"At the same time, it’s quite daunting to think about all the work that lies ahead in returning to my top form. But we’ve come this far by focusing on all of the little details, and that is how we will continue forward. Last night was really such a huge step forward—feeling the race-day intensity, skiing the full-length course, fighting through challenging conditions—and I’m so proud of everything that went into taking that step and doing it successfully," she added.

Furthermore, Mikaela Shiffrin thanked her team for their unwavering support during tough times and for helping her to push her limits amid difficult conditions.

