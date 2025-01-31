"Quite daunting to think of the work that lies ahead" - Mikaela Shiffrin makes feelings known after 10th place finish on injury comeback

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the top skiers of all time with the most World Cup wins under her name. She recently made a comeback after sustaining an injury and has clinched 10th spot in the World Cup slalom race.

The three-time Olympic medallist suffered from an injury back in November, as she crashed and faced an impactful fall. She sustained a puncture injury to her right abdomen, including muscle trauma. Fortunately for her, the injury was not major and after recovering, she has returned to the sport. She shared her optimistic message through Instagram.

“At the same time, it’s quite daunting to think about all the work that lies ahead in returning to my top form. But we’ve come this far by focusing on all of the little details, and that is how we will continue forward. Last night was really such a huge step forward—feeling the race-day intensity, skiing the full-length course, fighting through challenging conditions—and I’m so proud of everything that went into taking that step and doing it successfully. Everyone wanted to know what a “successful” return to racing would look like in my head, well, that was it!” she wrote.

Shiffrin, through her heartfelt note, shared her elation of returning to the snow and how she truly felt on making her comeback. Additionally, the acclaimed skier also expressed hope of returning to her best form and thanked her teammates. The World Cup slalom race in Courchevel, France, was won by Croatian racer Zrinka Ljutic.

Mikaela Shiffrin shares her thoughts on importance of training and preparedness

Mikaela Shiffrin at the STIFEL Killington World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin has 17 global medals, including seven gold medals, four silver and three bronze medals at the World Championships. The legendary skier had shared what her thoughts are on physical training and why it is the prime aspect to reach excellent heights, as per “CBS News”.

“I mean it's a lot of physical preparation for skiing... I really value intensity of training... The gym training, the work that you do off the snow, it's one of the most key pieces of ski racing. You have to be in such good physical shape, strong yet also agile. So you have to weigh the balance of cardio versus strength training versus core training versus agility. You have to be a really well-rounded athlete. We're spending four to six hours training or conditioning every single day during the off season,” she said. [2:51 onwards]

Shiffrin, who is the youngest slalom Olympic champion in both categories and has achieved so many accolades at an impressive age, highlighted maintaining a high level of physical shape. She said their training does not pause during the off-season and when racing, they have to practice “every morning”.

