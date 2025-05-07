Mikaela Shiffrin makes her feelings known on joining ownership of Denver's NWSL team set for 2026 debut

Mikaela Shiffrin has shared her feelings after joining the ownership of the upcoming National Women's Soccer League team based in Denver, scheduled to start competing in the league from next season. The Colorado-born athlete will now have an opportunity to partially own a soccer team from the city.

The alpine ski racer will join the likes of American businessman Rob Cohen in the ownership of this newly founded team. Denver NWSL's Instagram handle shared the news via a post:

The three-time Olympic medalist shared it on her story and wrote:

"Shout to the city of Denver - I'm so excited to support the home team."

Screengrab of Shiffrin's Instagram story (@mikaelashiffrin)

In another video posted by the Denver team's Instagram, the American cheers in her room with the team's shirt and a soccer ball, captioned:

"The most decorated alpine skier in history 👑 Welcome to the squad, @mikaelashiffrin."

Mikaela Shiffrin on being part of the ownership group of the Denver-based NWSL team

Mikaela Shiffrin | Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin had a topsy-turvy 2024-25 skiing season where she bagged World Cup victories in Sun Valley and Sestriere but also faced a devastating crash at Killington. Notably, one of her ski racing rivals, Lindsey Vonn, is a partial owner of a Utah-based soccer team, Utah Royals FC, that also competes in the same league.

In a statement, Shiffrin said (via Forbes):

"The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and—most notably—the growth of women’s sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today. To be part of it, and to help bring professional women’s soccer to Colorado, is not only an incredible investment opportunity, but it is both an honor and a joy."

Rob Cohen, a majority owner of the team, also welcomed Shiffrin to the group and praised her for her immense athletic vision and deep bond with the state.

