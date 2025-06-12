After smashing Mo Farah's national record, George Mills outlines next goal with World Championships in sight

British middle-distance runner, George Mills, achieved a notable feat at the 2025 Oslo Diamond League. He broke the legendary long-distance runner, Mo Farah's 5000m British record at the Bislett Stadium in Norway and is now setting his sights on his World Championship goals.

Mills won his first major title in 2024 during the European Championships in Rome as he clinched a silver medal in the 5000m race event. During the 2025 European Indoor Championships, he recorded a second-place finish in the 3000m race event.

The Harrogate, England native participated in the 5000m race event at the 2025 Oslo Diamond League and clinched the fourth position. With this finish, he broke the four-time Olympic medalist, Mo Farah's, national record of 12:54.11min, clocking the race in 12:46.59min. Mills shared his thoughts after his performance, as he said (per the official site of the Oslo Diamond League):

"The national record was definitely one of the things I came for - I did not get the other two; the European record and the win but I was close to both taking 12 seconds off my personal best so I am delighted with that. I felt I took the race on well being patient and building momentum which was my focus tonight."

Talking about his next goals, he said:

"The race was stacked and billed as a world record attempt so to be in the mix was important. I head to Stockholm now for a 1500m which is also going to be tough in a strong field but this is all good preparation for the World Champs. I now have the standard so can relax a little. My target for the season is a global medal and this shows I am in the right space."

Mo Farah is one of the most decorated long-distance runners with eight World Championship medals, along with numerous accolades. George Mills also won the 3000 metres race event at the 2025 British Indoor Athletics Championships, posting a new championship record in the process.

George Mills gives impressive performances in the 2025 Miami Grand Slam Track

George Mills at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

In May 2025, the 26-year-old British middle-distance runner, George Mills, participated in the Miami Slam of the Grand Slam Track. He clinched third position in the 3000m and seventh position in the 5000m, securing the prize money of $25,000.

Through his Instagram post, the notable athlete expressed that the Grand Slam Track has provided him with a "great opportunity" and that this experience will be "valuable" to him as he continues his journey.

Mills did not participate in the 2025 World Indoor Championships as he suffered from the flu. His health deteriorated after he caught a virus following his participation in the European Championships.

