After subtle dig towards Riley Gaines, Simone Biles reveals favorite kind of date with her husband Jonathan Owens

Following her recent achievement, Simone Biles revealed her favorite kind of date with her husband, Jonathan Owens. Biles was honored with two awards at the 2025 EPSY Awards on Wednesday, July 16, at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.The legendary gymnast was conferred with the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete - Women’s Sports. She received the award for her incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After sharing a heartfelt message for the victims of the devastating floods in Central Texas during her speech, Gaines took a subtle jab at the former collegiate swimmer and activist Riley Gaines after their brief feud on social media.&quot;That was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men,&quot; Biles said. &quot;So thank you guys so much.&quot;Although Biles did not openly mention Gaines' name, her quiet shade was enough to know it targeted the former swimmer. Following the jab and the award ceremony, Biles shared stunning pictures of herself and Owens on Instagram and wrote:&quot;These kind of date nights are my fav.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone Biles received the best championship performance over Basketball star Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, and Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy. She won the award after being the only female athlete on the nomination list for the award.&quot;Recognition means more than you guys know&quot; - Simone Biles makes her feelings known after winning the 2025 EPSY AwardsSimone Biles during the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards winners walk in Madrid, Spain. (Photo via Getty Images)After receiving the two awards at the 2025 EPSY ceremony, Simone Biles expressed her gratitude towards her family, friends, and her team. She also highlighted the importance of the honor and said:&quot;I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you.&quot; (1:09 onwards)For the award ceremony, Biles opted for a navy blue sequined gown custom-made by Zac Posen and Athleta. She paired the square neckline dress with a glossy bob with sleek waves and diamond jewelry by EFFY. Owens was seen donning a white blazer with a black cowl neck shirt and matching black pants by Banana Republic.