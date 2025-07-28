After surpassing Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's world lead, Femke Bol announces her next major race of the season

Femke Bol has announced her next major race of the season after putting forward two amazing performances in the women's 400m in the 2025 outdoor season. The Dutch athlete shared that she will be competing in the Dutch National Championships with the target of sealing a spot in the World Athletics Championships in September this year.

Ad

The 25-year-old opted to take a break from individual races in the indoor season this year to take some time off as well as prepare for the upcoming world championships. After briefly struggling to get ahold of her form in her early races of the outdoor season, Bol set a new world lead in the women's 400m hurdles at the Monaco Diamond League.

Bol expressed her elation at being able to break the 52-second barrier in the event and continued her form a week later at the London Diamond League, where she registered her second-fastest time of the season. As the World Championships are just around the corner, athletes have shifted their focus to the National Championships of their respective countries in a bid to qualify for the biggest event of the year.

Ad

Trending

Femke Bol has announced her next appearance at the National Championships on Sunday, August 3, 2024, at the FBK Stadium in Hengelo, Netherlands.

Being the reigning world champion, Bol received a bye in the women's 400m hurdles, and she announced on her Instagram story that she will be competing in the 200m in a bid to qualify for the World Athletics Championships.

"Sunday 200m at the National Championship 🤩" she wrote.

Ad

Femke Bol announces her next race | Instagram@femke_bol

Femke Bol opens up about setting a new world lead

Bol at the 2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: Getty

Femke Bol shared her thoughts after setting a new world lead in the 400m hurdles during a press conference at the Monaco Diamond League. The Dutch athlete was elated at being able to push her limits and break the 52-second barrier.

Ad

Bol said that she was a bit surprised when her first two races of the races did not go as planned. Moreover, the Olympic medalist shared that having a highly competitive lineup of athletes helps her to be motivated to put forward her best effort at every moment of the race.

"The race was pretty good, it was a thrilling race till the end. The wind was different compared to my previous races. Running 51 is always very special, I don't do that every day. I wanted to do my own race, I was suprised because my first two races didn't go that well. But I always look up to race Muhammad and Cockrell, you can never count them out. This helps for the adrenaline,"she said.

Furthermore, she hoped to continue her form in her future races and successfully defend her title in the women's 400m hurdles at the World Championships later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More