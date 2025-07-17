After turning heads at ESPYs together, Simone Biles' husband expresses pride in the gymnast with special message

Simone Biles’ husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens celebrated her big night at the 2025 ESPYs, where the ace gymnast won two awards, bringing her total ESPY wins to six. Biles won Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete in Women’s Sports for her impressive Paris Olympics run, where she won four medals and led the U.S. women’s gymnastics team to win its fourth team title.

Biles was the only woman nominated in the Best Championship Performance category, and the female excellence took center stage as she beat the other nominees, Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman, and golfer Rory McIlroy. For the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports category, other nominees were Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and A’ja Wilson.

Biles was accompanied by Jonathan Owens as she received the top honors at the ESPYs. After the awards, Owens shared highlights from the event on Instagram and expressed his pride in the gymnast. The post featured the couple entering the red carpet of the 2025 ESPY Awards.

Owens was dressed in a deep-cut black top and bottoms paired with a white blazer and a red flower pin. Meanwhile, Biles was in a full-length sequin gown. He captioned the post:

“ESPYs 2025 ✨ Huge shoutout to my amazing wife for winning 2 ESPY awards!! Now that’s 6 ‼️‼️ I’m so happy I was able to be there to witness such an amazing night, so proud of you baby ❤️❤️”

The post also received a reaction from Simone Biles’ sister, Adria Biles.

Simone Biles reacts after beating Steph Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy to win major award

2025 ESPYs - Show

Simone Biles shared her reaction after beating Steph Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy to win the 2025 ESPY Award for Best Championship Performance. It was the first award of the night, and she claimed it for her best performance at the Paris Games, where she won three gold medals.

After receiving the award, the Olympic gymnast expressed gratitude, noting how unexpected it was to win in an all-male category at the ESPYs:

“Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much. I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know.

"I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey, my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been seen attending several high-profile events together in 2025. Prior to the ESPYs, the couple appeared at the 151st Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and shortly after, they graced the 2025 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

