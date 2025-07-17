'Unexpected in a category of all men' - Simone Biles reacts after beating Steph Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy to win major award

Simone Biles expressed her joy as she won the ESPY Award 2025 for Best Championship Performance. The Olympic champion gymnast was recognized for her efforts at the Paris Olympics last year, where she won four medals, including three gold medals.

Biles expressed her reaction after winning the award. She also requested the audience to offer condolences and prayers to the victims of the flash flooding in Central Texas as she thanked everyone for the achievement.

"Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much," Biles said on receiving the award [0:35 onwards].

The Olympic champion gymnast added:

"I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you."

Simone Biles was the only woman nominated in this category, apart from a nomination for Best Athlete [Women's Sports]. The other nominees were basketball player Stephen Curry, MLB player Freddie Freeman, and golfer Rory McIlroy.

When Simone Biles reacted to winning the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 for Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles after winning the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles had previously won the Sportswoman of the Year award at the Laureus World Sport Awards held this year. This was the fourth award that the Olympic champion gymnast was awarded with this honor, and the fifth time that the Laureus World Sports Awards felicitated her.

In her interview with Olympics.com after the awards ceremony, Biles remarked:

"Coming out here and winning a Laureus Award, I feel like is the most prestigious, athletic achievement that you can win. So it's really exciting it puts gymnastics on the map in a non-Olympic year, so hopefully we can keep doing that. I won this Award for the first time in 2017 and Laureus has been a part of my story since then, and I share their belief that sport has the power to change the world."

Simone Biles won the Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards in April 2024. The Olympic champion gymnast also won the Sportsperson of the Year award from Sports Illustrated magazine last year.

