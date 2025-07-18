After wardrobe malfunction, Lindsey Vonn shares powerful message embracing her strength and femininity 

Lindsey Vonn shared a bold message hours after suffering a wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 EPSY Awards ceremony on Wednesday, July 16, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Vonn was accompanied by her sister Karin Kildow to the event.

The American skier was nominated alongside hockey player Gabe Landeskog, gymnast Suni Lee, and soccer player Mallory Swanson for the Best Comeback Performance. She attended the ceremony in a strapless maroon Elisabetta Franchi gown from the designer's fall/winter 2025 collection. The bold dress featured a torso-high slit, which allowed the athlete to flaunt her left leg and her G-string.

She paired her look with statement drop earrings, a black clutch, and maroon platform heels. She completed her look with hair side-parted with wet waves and smoky eye makeup. As Vonn struck a pose on the red carpet, a gust of wind opened the flap of her dress, nearly revealing her undergarments more than expected. Her sister rushed in front of her to avoid the accident from getting worse.

Following the unexpected moment, Vonn took to social media to share an inspiring message while embracing her power and grace.

"Strong and feminine… Doesn’t have to be one or the other. We can be both 💃🏼💪🏻 just be you."

"And no…. I didn’t skip leg day 😉," she playfully added.

Lindsey Vonn also presented the award for Best Play during the ceremony, for which she opted for a sparkling silver fringe dress featuring a deep V-neck. She completed the look with bold earrings, a black clutch, and a massive gold watch.

Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known as she celebrates 20 years with Redbull

Lindsey Vonn Celebrates 20 Years with Red Bull at Delilah in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn shared a heartfelt message as she celebrated 20 years of partnership with Redbull. The Alpine skier signed with the brand in 2005 as a 20-year-old. She shared a few glimpses of herself attending Redbull events throughout the remarkable journey.

"WOW!!! 20 Years with @redbull- time has literally flown by!! 🤯🤩 What a journey," Vonn wrote. "It was a leap of faith for myself and the company but I believed in them and they believed in me."

"Throughout everything - the good times and the bad - they’ve supported me every step of the way. I only wish Dietrich could be here to celebrate and see this final chapter of my career. Thank you for always giving me wiiiings🪽🫶🏻"

Lindsey Vonn earned the nomination for best comeback at the ESPYs for her return to the sport in November, following her retirement at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

