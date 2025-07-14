Lindsey Vonn expresses surprise at ESPYs nomination but votes for Suni Lee's 'impressive' comeback

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known on being nominated for the 2025 ESPYs Best Comeback Award. The event is scheduled to take place later this week on July 16.

The 2024-25 skiing season marked the return of Vonn after her initial retirement back in 2019, and she also clinched a World Cup podium finish in Sun Valley. Owing to her impressive performances following her comeback, she was nominated for the prestigious ESPY Awards for the best comeback athlete.

Several other top athletes, such as gymnast Suni Lee, footballer Mallory Swanson, and NHL player Gabriel Landeskog will be competing with Vonn for this award. In an Instagram post, Vonn shared a few pictures from her past appearances at the ESPY Awards and expressed her surprise and emotions on being nominated for the award.

Notably, Vonn also mentioned that she had voted for Lee, who clinched Olympic medals last year in Paris after battling through kidney disease in the time leading up to the quadrennial games. She wrote:

"Can’t believe I’m nominated for another ESPY award… wow! Means a lot to me and it’s very humbling. I’m nominated for Best Comeback (only 10 years after my first comeback nomination 🤪) which is a category filled with incredible, incredible women. I voted for @sunisalee as her comeback in Paris was beyond impressive."

She further added:

"But in honor of the nomination I decided to throw it back to some of my favorite ESPY kits and some that I’d rather pretend I never wore."

Lindsey Vonn received the ESPYs Best Female Athlete award more than a decade ago in 2010.

Lindsey Vonn pens heartfelt message for Jannik Sinner after the Italian's Wimbledon title

Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn shared a heartfelt message for Jannik Sinner after the World No.1 bagged his first Wimbledon Championships title. The Italian got the better of World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz in four sets during the final. This was also his first victory over the Spaniard after five consecutive defeats.

In an Instagram post, Vonn posted a picture with Sinner and expressed her pride in the latter's success at Wimbledon. She stated:

"2025 @wimbledon CHAMPION 🏆 @janniksin!!!! So proud of you my friend! What a tournament for you and your team! From Süd Tirol to London…"

In her post, Vonn also appreciated Alcaraz's efforts during the tournament and expressed excitement about the future that holds for these two young and talented players.

