Lindsey Vonn pens strong message amid chasing goal of competing at the Winter Olympics 2026

Lindsey Vonn penned a strong message amid her ongoing training sessions for the upcoming Winter Olympics in 2026. The American athlete urged her fans to believe in themselves while aiming to achieve tough goals.
The former World Cup champion made a return to the skiing circuit nearly after six years since her retirement in 2024. Lindsey Vonn shared that she made the decision to make a professional comeback after addressing her long standing knee issues by undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024.
Vonn faced some struggles during her initial appearances in the skiing circuit however, she was optimistic about improving her performances with every appearance. After some minor setback initially, Lindsey Vonn registered her first podium performance in six years at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals.
The American athlete skier that she aims to comepete at the upcoming Winter Olympics 2026 and will training with the goal of experiencing the Olympics once again. As the build up to the major games slowly starts taking shape,Vonn shared a strong message about self-belief with fans.
Vonn urged her fans to have a strong self-belief regardless of the circumstances as that would help them to naviagte through tough times.
"At the end of the day, no matter what happens…the only person that truly has to believe in you, is YOU," she wrote.
Lindsey Vonn on her mindset while preparing for the Olympics
Lindsey Vonn opened up about her mindset during preparations in a detailed Instagram post. The American athlete shared that progress is a long journey and it would be unrealistic for some one to expect immediate results.
The American athlete shared that tries to get better by 1% every day rather than taking big steps at once. She expressed how these small improvements add up and compound to a bigger progress in the long run. The philosophy used by Vonn is similar to that Japanese principle of Kaizen which means 'continuous improvement'.
"Not all progress is visible. I try to get 1% better every day. It’s not always the big steps but it’s the hundreds of little steps you take every day that eventually add up. So even if you don’t notice improvement, keep trying to make the little steps. You’ll get there, trust me 💪🏻" she wrote.
Furthermore, Vonn urged her fans to continue to work hard even without visible progress as she believed that all the efforts would eventually add up in the long run.