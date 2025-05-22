Former Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn shares behind-the-scenes look at 12-hour shoot for upcoming Winter Games

Legendary alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has shared glimpses of her behind the scenes while filming for NBC Olympics. The three-time Olympic medalist expressed her elation as she engaged in a 12-hour shooting day for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games.

Vonn is one of the most decorated competitive alpine skiers of all time. She has clinched two gold, three silver, and as many bronze medals at the World Championships. Apart from her Olympic and World Championship feats, she has recorded 82 World Cup wins and 137 World Cup podiums. Vonn is also the only skier to have won the Olympic gold medal in the downhill race. She achieved this historic feat in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Through her Instagram post, Lindsey Vonn shared behind-the-scenes glimpses as she filmed for NBC Olympics. She also shared her excitement for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

"BTS of a 12 hour day shooting for @nbcolympics …they really stepped up their game, I think you’re gonna like it! The countdown to the @olympics is on!! 🇺🇸 🙌🏻💃🏼"

The elite skier retired in 2019 after competing at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, in which she won the bronze medal in the women's downhill race. The St. Paul, Minnesota native returned to the sport in December 2024, after undergoing a successful partial knee replacement, and concluded her 2025 season with a silver medal in the super-G race event, held at Sun Valley, Idaho.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her dream of racing at Cortina d’Ampezzo

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn is looking forward to concluding her stellar career with the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

During her interview with Sports Illustrated in February, she expressed her emotional and symbolic journey with the venue and how racing there for the last time will be fulfilling for her and her career.

"Would I have come back if Cortina weren’t there? I don’t know. That was one thing that really bothered me when I retired. I wanted to race in Cortina. That was a big goal and dream of mine."

She continued,

"I have a different connection with every mountain, if that makes sense. I understood Cortina very well. I knew the line I needed to take. Knew where the fall line was. Knew how to ski. It was a meaningful place for me, to begin with. Would be a great place to … close the loop."

Vonn received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award in 2011 for her eminent contribution to the sport.

