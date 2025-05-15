Lindsey Vonn amplifies foundation’s warning about fraudulent accounts impersonating her

The legendary alpine competitive skier, Lindsey Vonn, has shared a warning message about fraudulent accounts imitating her and her foundation accounts and requesting donations. The three-time Olympic medalist also shared the details of all her official accounts.

Lindsey Vonn has been named to the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2025-26 season, as announced by the U.S. Ski & Snowboard. A total of 49 athletes have been nominated to the team, and their selection has been based according to the published selection criteria. The iconic skier Vonn cemented her legacy by clinching a historic feat at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup. She became the oldest woman to clinch the silver medal in the super-G race event. This was her first since returning from retirement in December 2024.

Through her Instagram stories, the iconic athlete announced an important warning regarding her and her foundation accounts. She disclosed that fraudulent accounts had been imitating her and her foundation accounts and asking for donations. Furthermore, she also added all the official accounts.

"IMPORTANT: LVF SCAM WARNINGS We've seen an increase in fradulent accounts impersonating Lindsey Vonn and Foundation staff members asking individuals for donations."

Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram stories | Source: IG/lindseyvonn

Vonn has secured two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals at the World Championships. She also clinched two silver and one bronze medal at the World Junior Championships.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on competing without pressure and expectations

Lindsey Vonn at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Previews - Source: Getty

Vonn is one of the most decorated competitive alpine ski racers and has won numerous accolades throughout her distinguished career. During her interview with Sports Illustrated in 2025, she reflected on her thoughts on competing without strain and expectancy.

"I’m still the same little girl who wanted to be a ski racer and wanted to be an Olympian. Maybe now, I’m just a little bit more myself; I don’t have the expectations or outside pressure I might have felt more before. People see this in my face."

She continued,

"I’m having such a great time. I’m laughing. I’m smiling. And some of that is a weight that’s been lifted off of me. I feel like a kid, and that may sound weird coming from a 40-year-old. But, sometimes, you just never grow up. Maybe that means I’m naïve. But I still dream."

She retired in 2019 due to injuries, and after successfully undergoing partial knee replacement surgery, she returned to the sport in December 2024.

