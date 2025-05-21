Lindsey Vonn shares adorable glimpse of her pet Leo during 'bring your dog to work day'

Lindsey Vonn recently shared a cute update of taking her pet to work on social media. The skier had three pet dogs and most recently lost one to a kidney disease.

After almost a six-year hiatus, Vonn returned to the slopes in November last year and competed in the entire skiing season, marking her comeback. She wrapped up the season after earning a second-place finish in the World Cup Super-G race finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, on March 23, 2025. With the feat, she also became the oldest woman ever to win a podium finish at a World Cup event.

The skier is in her off-season and usually shares her off-slopes shenanigans on social media. She recently posted an adorable update with her dog, Leo, on her Instagram story. She shared a picture of her pet sitting on a sofa at her workplace. The story's caption read:

"Bring your dog to work day😍"

Vonn’s Instagram story (@lindseyvonn/IG)

In August 2024, Lindsey Vonn opened up about Leo's cancer and revealed that he was undergoing a treatment procedure under the guidance of Dr. Brooke. He also completed chemotherapy sessions, and weeks after it, the skier shared a glimpse of a cute moment with him as she posted a picture of him holding one of his paws.

Lindsey Vonn penned a heartwarming note after her dog passed away

Lindsey Vonn recently announced that her dog, Lucy, had passed away due to kidney failure. Lucy had been with her for almost nine years, as the skier adopted her in 2016 while she was on a trip to Bologna, Italy. Following this heartbreaking loss, Vonn penned a heartwarming note on her Instagram handle, mourning the loss of her pet.

She shared a bunch of pictures and videos with Lucy and wrote:

"💔RIP Lucy🐶🕊️… today my sweet, sweet Lucy left us. 9 years ago she came into my life, and from the very first moment until the very last, she brought so much light and love to me and everyone she met. We traveled the world together, skied, hiked, biked, explored, went down waterfalls, up in air balloons, to the Olympics… we went on SO many incredible adventures together, and created so many memories that I am beyond lucky to have shared with her."

Lindsey Vonn also shared a picture with Lucy on her Instagram story, where she expressed herself, stating that her heart is broken. She never shies away from sharing updates about her pets on social media, as she also penned a sweet note for Leo after he successfully went through his first chemotherapy session.

