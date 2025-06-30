After week of grueling gym sessions, Lindsey Vonn hints at excitement for refreshing change with latest trip

American Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently shared her excitement for her latest trip. The trip comes amid Vonn’s preparations for the upcoming Winter Olympics, which will be held in Italy next year.

Lindsey Vonn returned to the Alpine circuit in late 2024 after undergoing partial knee surgery. Her comeback to the slopes has been promising. Even though she faced some setbacks in the beginning, the 40-year-old registered a podium finish in the super-G at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in Idaho.

On June 30, Vonn hinted at an upcoming trip. She shared a photo featuring a stylish cowboy hat and a black suitcase. The American athlete captioned the story:

“Pretty excited for this trip… 😁💃”

Screenshot of Instagram story (IG/@lindseyvonn).

Vonn is engaged in tough training sessions for the upcoming skiing season. In a recent video, Vonn was seen pushing through a rigorous summer training session to prepare for the season, including intense circuit-style workouts, strength training, and conditioning drills.

Apart from training, she was also seen actively engaging in other activities, like hosting the Laureus event and playing tennis. She also had the honor of presenting trophies to the top three finishers of the F1 Academy race and attended the Major League match between Inter Miami CF and the New York Red Bulls.

Lindsey Vonn opened up about the hardest moments of the season upon her return

STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn retired from competitive skiing after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2019. Her comeback season saw both highs and lows. In the Cortina d’Ampezzo World Cup, Vonn finished 20th and suffered a crash during the race.

Speaking with FIS Alpine, the American athlete reflected on the challenges she faced on her return journey.

"Yeah. I mean, I think there were a few difficult moments. Mostly just trying to figure out my equipment and figure out, you know, what was going right and what was going wrong and how to fix things, and it was hard to do that in the season,” she said (0:50 onwards).

"I think maybe Cortina was probably a low point because I really was skiing well, and I really wanted to do well there, and I, for some reason, had some trouble with the last part of the course. But yeah, I mean that's ski racing. You know, things happen, and you just have to keep trying and keep moving forward. It's no different than any other, you know, year, or every person has the same obstacles at some point in their life, Vonn added."

Lindsey Vonn, along with Suni Lee, also made an appearance at the world premiere of F1: The Movie in Times Square, New York.

