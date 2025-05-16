After winning $150,000 in GST, Gabby Thomas drops 3-word reaction ahead of next track appearance

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts as she geared up for her next race in the 2025 outdoor season. The American athlete kick-started her 2025 campaign at the Texas Relays in Austin after skipping the entire indoor season.

After her first race of the season, Thomas competed in the inaugural edition of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica, and competed in the long sprints. She finished first in the women's 200m and second in the 400m to take home $100,000 as prize money, after leading the scoreboard in terms of the points given to the athletes.

She then marched on to the next edition of the Grand Slam Track in Miami and competed in the short sprints. Gabby Thomas clocked 10.97s in the 100m to finish fourth and won the women's 200m with a performance of 21.95s. The Olympic gold medalist won a prize money of $50,000 at the event, taking her overall earnings at the Grand Slam Track to $150,000.

Gabby Thomas often shares glimpses of her training sessions on social media and as she prepared for her next track appearance, Thomas shared a picture from one of her training sessions with a short message. The 28-year-old exuded excitement for her upcoming race and revealed that she was 'race ready'.

" Feelin race ready," she wrote.

Thomas expresses excitement for her next race | Instagram@gabbythomas

Gabby Thomas confirmed her participation in the short sprints in the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia.

Gabby Thomas' valuable advice to the upcoming generation

Gabby Thomas at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas sent out valuable advice to the upcoming generation in a video posted by Athlos. The American athlete urged youngsters to believe in themselves and be undeterred by big dreams.

She revealed how big dreams can often be scary however, everything is possible with strong determination and hard work.

"To the young girls and boys who might be watching believe in yourself. When I was young, I had big dreams too. Dreams that often times scared because I felt like they were too far away," she said.

"Your dreams no matter how big they are, are valid. Dreaming big means going outside of your comfort zone. It means working hard even when nobody is watching and believing in yourself even when if feels hard. Remember your dreams can inspire others one day. So, Don’t hold back. be bold. be brave and dream big," she added.

Furthermore, the Olympic gold medalist revealed how going out of comfort zone can open up new possibilities of success.

