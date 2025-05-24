  • home icon
  After withdrawing due to injury, Noah Lyles announces first 100m race since his Paris Olympics win

After withdrawing due to injury, Noah Lyles announces first 100m race since his Paris Olympics win

By Adityan Pillai
Modified May 24, 2025 04:25 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles announced his first 100m race since his Paris Olympics a week after his withdrawal from the Adidas Atlanta City Games. The American athlete revealed that his biggest goal for the 2025 season is to successfully defend his World Championships title later this year in September.

The Olympic gold medalist was set to compete in the 150m at the Adidas Atlanta City Games however, he pulled out of the contest a day before the event, citing an ankle injury, and was optimistic about recovering to compete in the upcoming races of the season. Noah Lyles has competed in the 60m Indoor and the 400m in the 2025 season so far and announced his first 100m race of the season in an official statement.

Noah Lyles revealed that he will compete in the 100m at the London Diamond League with the main goal of defending his World Championship title in Tokyo later this year. Lyles will be competing to defend his World Championship title in both the 100m and the 200m in July against a highly competitive line-up of athletes.

“My road to defending my world titles in Tokyo in September goes through London. I’ve had great experiences there the last two years, running some of my fastest times, and I look forward to another in July. See you there!” he said in an official statement.
Moreover, he expressed his excitement to put forward incredible performances in 2025.

Noah Lyles on withdrawing from the Adidas Atlanta City Games

Noah Lyles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles spoke about his decision to withdraw from the Adidas Atlanta City Games in an interview with NBC Sports. The American shared that he had a really 'tight ankle', and it came off as a surprise to him as well as his team during a training session.

Lyles expected that he would be able to recover to compete in the event however, it was taking longer to be fit enough to compete. Moreover, considering other upcoming races of the season leading up to the World Championships, Lyles' team decided to pull out of the event.

"Unfortunately, I just got a really tight ankle. It just kind of surprised us, came around two weeks ago. We came here thinking that you know, anything could happen, it could loosen up, but we're just like, you know, it's not getting better. Let's just play it safe. I got two byes to the World Championships, there's no need to rush anything. So, pulled out for today," he said.

Furthermore, Lyles stated that he believed that the minor injury would not affect any of his upcoming races in the season.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
