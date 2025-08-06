After World Championships commentary role, Ariarne Titmus shares adorable moment with Cameron McEvoy's newborn

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus shared a few adorable glimpses of her time with Cameron McEvoy's newborn son on her Instagram, following her role as a commentator for the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Titmus shares a supportive relationship with McEvoy, even congratulating him when he announced that he was getting married to his then-girlfriend, Maddi. McEvoy and Maddi welcomed the birth of their son on July 10, naming him Hartley James McEvoy.

Ariarne Titmus is considered one of the greatest swimmers ever. She emerged as one of the most exciting swimming talents from Australia when she won three gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Titmus would go on to establish herself as one of the best swimmers in the world when she won gold in the 400m freestyle at the 2019 World Championships, marking the end of Katie Ledecky's 6 year undefeated streak in the event. She now has a total of 9 World Championship medals and 8 Olympic medals to her name.

In a story shared on Instagram, Titmus enjoyed an adorable moment with McEvoy's newborn son. This comes just a few days after Titmus took on a commentary role on the Wide World of Sports program, which is part of the Nine Network.

"Little bubba Hartley 🥹 @cam_mcevoy @mad_eee," she wrote.

Still taken from Titmus' Instagram (Source: @ariarnetitmus_/Instagram)

Ariarne Titmus is targeting a return to competitive swimming at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, previously revealing that it will be her last Olympic Games.

Ariarne Titmus: "I know the LA Olympic will be my last"

Titmus at the Paris 2024 Games - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus revealed recently that the LA Olympics in 2028 will be her last ever Olympic Games. Titmus has competed in two Olympic Games, winning 8 medals with 4 of them being gold. According to NBC Sports, she said:

“I know that the LA Olympics will be my last. So I just don’t want to be an athlete that retires from their sport and is lost and has nothing to do, and I think that it was so important for me to channel different areas of my life to know that when I do leave the sport behind, I’m going to be all right.”

“I just know for myself, mentally more than anything, I just need to give myself a break, and a long break. I need to give myself almost like an unlimited timeline to allow the hunger and motivation to build back up."

Ariarne Titmus also recently attended the Laureus Awards in Madrid, where she was nominated for the Comeback of the Year award.

