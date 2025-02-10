"Aging like fine wine" - Noah Lyles's fiancée Junelle Bromfield shows off stunning red dress as she celebrates her 27th birthday

Noah Lyles's fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, showed off her red mini dress in her latest Instagram post, flaunting her long dark hair as she posed in a driveway on her 27th birthday. In the video, she paired the fitted one-piece with gold lace-up heels and matching bangles.

Behind Bromfield, a sleek black Genesis and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon reflected a luxurious lifestyle.

"Aging like fine wine ❤️ " Noah Lyles's fiancée wrote.

Bromfied is a Jamaican track and field athlete. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, she clinched a bronze medal in the women's 4x400m relay. She participated in the 2024 Paris Games but didn't win any medals.

On the other hand, Noah Lyles is a two-time Olympian and a three-time medalist at the Games. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he won a gold medal in the 100m and bronze in the 200m. He also claimed bronze in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lyles has also had a successful career at the World Championships, where he earned seven medals, including six golds.

Noah Lyles reflects on his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield's birthday

Jamaican two-time Olympian Junelle Bromfield with her fiancé Noah Lyles of the USA at the 2024 US Open - Source: via Getty Images

Noah Lyles shared his feelings on his fiancée Junelle Bromfield's 27th birthday. The couple has known each other since 2017. They first connected after Bromfield reached out on social media. Despite their initial connection, their first date that year didn't go as expected, and they decided to remain friends.

Over time, the two kept in touch and later reconnected during a track meet in Jamaica. This time, their bond grew stronger, and they began spending more time together. They moved to the next level of friendship in 2022.

Shortly after Bromfield and Lyles's relationship began in 2022, the American track and field athlete proposed. They got engaged in October 2024. He wrote a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle following her 27th birthday:

"Happy Birthday my Beautiful Fiancé! 26 was definitely your year! You bought a house, a car, became a 2x Olympian, walked in a fashion show, started plans for your own business, and grew as a person. I’m so excited to see what this next year has for you! Love You 😘"

Bromfield responded to Lyles's heartfelt note in a playful way. She reminded him of their engagement and reaffirmed her deep feelings toward him.

