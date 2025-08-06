  • home icon
  Ahead of outdoor season opener, Jakob Ingebrigtsen shares major training update while assisted by brothers Henrik and Filip

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Aug 06, 2025 13:47 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 - Source: Getty
Jakob Ingebrigtsen at Paris Olympics 2024. Source: Getty

Norwegian middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen shared a major training update, revealing that he has begun race pace work on the track. Notably, Ingebrigtsen is yet to open his 2025 outdoor season and the update implies that his season debut might be approaching.

Ingebrigtsen missed out on many competitions this season, owing to an achilles tendon injury which he sustained following his World Indoor Championships participation. However, he has now been back to training.

In a recent update on his Instagram handle, Jakob Ingebrigtsen shared that he has been doing race pace work, which means training at the same intensity he aims to run during actual competition. He wrote:

“Getting down to some race pace work on the track ⏱️🏃🏻‍♂️ With help from the best support crew as always 🥰”
In the video, Jakob is seen being assisted by Henrik, who is pacing him on a bike, while his other brother, Filip, is captured having a conversation with him. Although he hasn’t announced a date or event for his season opener, Ingebrigtsen was previously confirmed for the Silesia Diamond League meet announced in December and the Brussels Diamond League in May 2025, which are both taking place in August.

It is worth noting that he was listed to participate at the Prefontaine Classic on July 5, but withdrew from the event.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen started altitude training in July in St Moritz

Jakob Ingebrigtsen at European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 (Photo by Sam Mellish/Getty Images)
Jakob Ingebrigtsen at European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 (Photo by Sam Mellish/Getty Images)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen began his altitude training in July, an update he shared with his followers and fans on Instagram. After posting glimpses of himself running fast on a treadmill, he shared photos of himself holding a suitcase and a bag, with daughter Filippa in his arms. The post, shared on July 15, was captioned:

“Let’s get this show on the road ✈️ Traveling to St Moritz today to begin altitude training 🏔️🏃🏻"
About two weeks later, he posted another update, mentioning that he had completed the first couple of weeks of altitude training. In the video he uploaded, he can be seen being assisted by his brother Filip, who is pacing him on a bike. Sharing the update with his followers, he wrote:

“First couple of weeks at altitude complete ✅ 🏔️ Fitness trending in the right direction, looking forward to some faster sessions soon 👀💨”
Ingebrigtsen last competed in the indoor season at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, where he won a remarkable two gold medals over the 1500 and 3000m events.

