Jakob Ingebrigtsen vs Josh Kerr reportedly postponed after injury keeps Norwegian away from track

Jakob Ingebrigtsen will reportedly have to withdraw from the upcoming London Diamond League 2025. The Norwegian athlete was set to compete against his arch-rival Josh Kerr in the British capital while gearing up for the World Athletics Championships later this year.

Ingebrigtsen has been dealing with an injury since the conclusion of the indoor track season, where he put forward incredible performances, which included breaking the world record in the indoor 1500m and the short mile. The Achilles injury brought about a lot of uncertainties in Jakob Ingebrigtsen's 2025 outdoor season opener.

The Norwegian athlete delayed his high-altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada to focus on his injury recovery and rehabilitation. Initially, Ingebrigtsen was set to compete at the Oslo Diamond League; however, he withdrew from the event, citing recovery concerns. Jakob Ingebrigtsen was then anticipated to compete in the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic; however, the Olympic gold medalist was absent from the list of competitors.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen was anticipated to compete against his rival Josh Kerr in the 1500m at the London Diamond League; however, his spokesperson informed Norwegian media TV2 about his struggles with making a full recovery before the London Diamond League, which made him ultimately withdraw from the competition.

“Jakob still needs a little more time to heal the injury he has been struggling with lately. He would very much like to be in London, but does not want to risk anything. Unfortunately, he will have to sit out the event in London," read the statement.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

