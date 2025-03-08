Jakob Ingebrigtsen makes a surprising revelation about unique warm-up before his third successive European indoor 1500m title

Jakob Ingebrigtsen revealed his unique warm-up session before he competed in the 1500m dash at the Apeldoorn 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships. The athlete put in another strong performance in the 1500m dash and won gold after clocking 3:36.56.

Ingebrigtsen bested France's Azeddine Habz and Portugal's Isaac Nader, who claimed second and third place, after clocking 3:36.02 and 3:38:29, respectively. This was Ingebrigtsen's sixth title at these championships and his 15th European senior title.

Following this win, in the post-race interview, Ingebrigtsen was asked whether he followed a unique warm-up routine of running to the venue from his hotel. They also asked him about the distance, and the 24-year-old answered:

"Yes. Just a nice stroll. No, it was nice with my brother Henrik and the team coach on each bicycle, so, it's good times," said Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Ahead of this competition, the Norwegian commenced his 2025 season by competing at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais. He ran in the mile event and etched his name in history books after clocking a world record of 3:45.14. He surpassed Yared Nuguse's record, who recently set the world record in the same event by recording 3:46.63 at the Millrose Games.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen made his feelings known about winning another 1500m title at Apeldoorn

Ingebrigtsen at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Source: Getty

In the post-race interview of his performance in the 1500m dash at the Apeldoorn 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships, Jakob Ingebrigtsen opened up about his thoughts on his victory. Revealing his strategies, he said he increased his pace during the race when it is usually the slowest.

Sharing his mindset about the preparation for the race, he said (as quoted by European Athletics.com):

"You need to do a lot of good things. Not only in the preparations, but also in the race. I decided to stay a little bit relaxed the first half, and then go past the field when the pace is usually at its slowest."

"There was never any doubt in my mind, but there is always a game of chance. In the back of my head I know that I have a race tomorrow as well (3000m heats). Now I have to do the good things and prepare for that,” he added.

Ahead of his 2025 season, Jakob Ingebrigtsen faced disappointment during his Paris Olympics campaign as he fell short of earning a podium finish. He earned a fourth-place finish after clocking 3:28.24 and was bested by his arch-rival, Josh Kerr, who ended up in second place after posting 3:27.79. The first place was clinched by Cole Hocker, who set an Olympic record of 3:27.65.

