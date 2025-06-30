Uncertainties continue for Jakob Ingebrigtsen as he delays outdoor season opener once again

The ucertainity around Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen's outdoor season opener continues as the Norwegian athlete's name was absent from the first list of lineups released for the upcoming edition of the highly anticipated Prefontaine Classic. The 24-year-old has been dealing with an injury that kept him away from competing in his first outdoor race of the season.

After putting forward strong performances in the 2025 Indoor season which included World Records in the short track mile and the 1500m, Jakob Ingebrigtsen competed in the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China. He won the gold medal in both the 3000m and the 1500m. Months later he announced that he will be embarking on a high-altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada; however, he had suffered a strained Achilles tendon which led him to focus on his recovery and delay his training camp.

Ingebrigtsen was set to make his outdoor season debut at the Oslo Diamond League; however, he decided to postpone his first outdoor race to recover from his Achilles injury. Track analysts expected him to return to the track and compete in the Prefontaine Classic in the famous Bowerman Mile. However, Jakob Ingebrigtsen was not named in the first list of competing athletes that was released on June 30, 2025, thereby delaying his outdoor season opener once again.

The 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic will be featuring 14 World Record holders and 48 Olympic & Paralympic gold medalists competing in various events for the ultimate title.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

