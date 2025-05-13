Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to reportedly postpone 2025 outdoor season opener

Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen is reported to miss his 2025 outdoor season opener due to an Achilles injury. Ingebrigtsen was set to make his 2025 outdoor season debut at the Oslo Diamond League, which is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2025, at the Bislett Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

Ad

Ingebrigtsen competed in his first race of the 2025 season at the indoor meet during the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF in Lievin. At the meet, he set a world record in the indoor mile event by clocking an impressive time of 3:45.14. Ingebrigtsen's record shattered the American athlete Yared Nuguse's 3:46.63 record which he posted only five days prior at the Millrose Games in New York.

Ingebrigtsen's spokesperson Espen Skoland recently announced the athlete's decision to postpone his season opener

Ad

Trending

"Jakob has suffered a slight injury to his Achilles. He has therefore postponed the planned trip to the mountains, and there is uncertainty as to whether he will make it to Bislett. He will most likely have to postpone the start of the season. Work is now underway to make it happen, but he is not taking any risks."

Ad

Ad

At the same event, he also broke his previous 1500m short track world record of 3:30.60 by registering a time of 3:29.63 and became only the second athlete after John Landy in 1954 to have set world records for the mile and 1,500m in the same race. Following the race, he expressed his pride.

"It feels amazing,” said Ingebrigtsen. "This is what happens in Lievin. I’m a very happy man. You have to be focused for the whole race. It’s tough, but it’s worth it." (via Sportstar.com)

Ad

"Part of this historical team" - Jakob Ingebrigtsen expresses joy after winning his first indoor title at the 2025 World Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Team Norway at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen competed at the 2025 World Indoor Championships held in Nanjing, China, and secured two gold medals in the 1500m and 3000m. This feat marked his first world indoor title. He clocked 3:38.79 and 7:46.09 in the 1500m and 3000m races, respectively. Following the feat, he expressed his joy on Instagram, writing,

Ad

"What’s better than winning your first World Indoor title? Winning two🥇🥇 And four medals in total for Norway! Proud to be part of this historical team."

Jakob Ingebrigtsen is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, having won the titles in the 1500m and 5000m at the Tokyo and Paris Games, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More