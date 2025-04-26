"Ain't no slump" - Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green break down youngster Christian Miller's early season performances

Christian Miller received praise from track and field analysts Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green. Miller has been one of the most formidable high schoolers in the US, breaking the 100m U18 world record in 2023.

Ad

Christian Miller, the Creekside High School alum, rose to fame by running the fourth-fastest 100m time in high school history in 2023. His 100m feat in Florida in 2024 lowered the American U20 record time of Trayvon Bromell in 2014. Miller committed to the University of Georgia in October 2024 but soon forwent his eligibility to turn pro with Puma.

The 18-year-old opened the 2025 season with an impressive feat at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational. He clocked 10.02s to clinch the runners-up position while Courtney Lindsey finished on top in 9.97s.

Ad

Trending

In a recent Ready Set Go podcast episode, track and field analysts Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green discussed Miller's dominance on the track, and the latter even awaited more promising performances from him.

"I want to applaud him, man. I mean, I see him all the time he always embraces me you know what I mean, very good opener his fastest opener as the year, he's showing that, 'Hey it's not a fluke it's not a fluke i am here y'all going to have to deal with me high school or no high school y'all going to have to deal with me' and he showed up today and he showed up. So, shout out to Christian Miller. Ain't no slump I'd love to see where he runs next." (beginning 32:42)

Ad

Ad

Miller ran the 100m distance at the 2024 US Olympic trials. He finished fifth with 9.98s and lost his chances of qualifying for the finals.

Christian Miller shed light on his racing mindset ahead of the 2025 outdoor season

Christian Miller has bigger plans for the 2025 season, wishing to break more records in the upcoming events. In a conversation with Forbes, the 18-year-old expressed that he would want to be better than what he was in the past year.

Ad

"My mindset right now is always to improve in everything that I’m doing. To be better than I was last year. What are we good on? What do we need to speed up on? It’s being patient. I’m so used to getting the season started around this time.”

He added:

"I tell myself each year, every time I go out for a race. Go out and execute each race with the training I’ve always done. If I trust it and execute it how I’ve trained, I know I’m capable.”

Miller is looking forward to training with fellow Puma athletes and Olympic medalists, Marcell Jacobs of Italy (100m) and Canadian Andre De Grasse (200m).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More