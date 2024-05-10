"Ain’t no way" - Fred Kerley expresses disbelief over extreme weather conditions at the Big Sky Track & Field Championships 2024

Fred Kerley gave his two cents over the weather conditions at the 2024 Big Sky Track & Field Championships. The event, which is scheduled from May 8 to 11, is currently taking place at the Bobcat Track and Field Stadium in Bozeman, Montana.

The current weather recorded in Bozeman is five degrees Celsius with heavy snowfall.

Day one of the event featured the men's decathlon and women's heptathlon events. Kerley shared a video of athletes competing in the hurdles event where the female athletes were seen taking their positions in the lineup on a snow-laden field.

The athletes were seen performing their pre-race warm-up exercises routine on the track despite the extreme cold conditions, including snowfall. Kerley shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing his disbelief in the extremity of the snow conditions in May.

"It’s May ain’t no way," wrote the Tokyo Olympic medalist.

Expand Tweet

"Speed speed speed" - Fred Kerley delights in his first visit to F1 Racing at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix

Fred Kerley was seen prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

Fred Kerley recently expressed his excitement after attending his first F1 race at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix was held on May 5 at the Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States. Kerley's excitement on witnessing his first Grand Prix was palpable as he shared a few photos and videos with the fans on social media.

He shared a collage of a few videos and captioned it,

"First @f1 was a site to see. Speed speed speed."

The British and McLaren driver Lando Norris secured his first top podium finish at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. He defeated Redbull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win his 16th podium finish.

Kerley also posted a few photos with the former American basketball power forward and 3x NBA Champion Udonis Haslem, and the American football wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr., and wrote,

"Miami @f1."

Kerley recently competed at the 100m events in the Diamond League in Xiamen and Shanghai. The 28-year-old finished second behind Christian Coleman in Xiamen, clocking 10.17 seconds. He finished third in Shanghai behind Akani Simbine and Christian Coleman after clocking 10.20 seconds.