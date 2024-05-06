“This one is for my grandma”: Lando Norris trumps Max Verstappen to win his first-ever F1 race with McLaren at Miami GP

Lando Norris became the 21st British driver to win a Formula 1 race at the F1 Miami Grand Prix. The McLaren star driver ended Max Verstappen's run of 6 consecutive race wins in the United States to stand on the top step of the podium.

The Glastonbury born driver started the race at P5 and lost a position in the opening lap of the race. However, an excellent comeback saw him chase Carlos Sainz and eventually benefitted from the Safety Car when Kevin Magnussen removed Logan Sargeant from his home race.

An elated Lando Norris said on his radio,

"About fu**ing time, I love you all. Thank you so much, we did it man!"

The McLaren star went on to thank his team personnel before adding,

"Thank you mom, thank you dad. This (victory) is for my grandmother. Thank you"

Pole sitter Max Verstappen finished the race P2 and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium.

Expand Tweet

Norris becomes just the 2nd British driver to win a race since Abu Dhabi 2021 after George Russell picked his first win in Brazil '22.

A win "long time coming", states Lando Norris

Maiden F1 race winner Lando Norris spoke to Jenson Button during the post-race presentation and claimed his win was a "long time coming". The 24-year-old born racer shared how it felt to finally win his first-ever race in Formula 1.

The Papaya team's driver told Button,

"About time! What a race. It's been a long time coming. Finally I've managed to do it. I'm so happy for my whole team."

He further went on to share he was "over the moon" with the result.

He added,

"Today we managed to put it together. We did the perfect strategy and it all paid off. Thanks to McLaren, everyone. I'll give a shout out to my mum and dad of course."

Lando Norris also thanked McLaren for backing him in his F1 journey. He explained how the Papaya team stuck by him despite many doubters along the way and how much he believes in this team.

This was also McLaren's first race win since Daniel Ricciardo's iconic win at Monza in 2021. Can McLaren keep up their solid form and win again at Imola in 2 weeks time?