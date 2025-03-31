Alex Morgan announces birth of her second child Enzo with her husband Servando Carrasco

Alex Morgan recently welcomed her second child with her husband Servando Carrasco. The former U.S. women's national team star recently announced the birth of their son Enzo.

Morgan enjoyed an impressive and legendary career as an American soccer player between 2014 and 2024. She led the American team to the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. The former soccer player also led the team to the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup wins. Morgan married fellow UC Berkeley soccer player Carrasco in 2014.

The couple embraced their first kid, a baby girl, Charlie, on May 7, 2020, after announcing their pregnancy in October 2019. On September 5, 2024, America's powerhouse announced her retirement after her final match with the San Diego Wave FC and also shared the news of her second pregnancy. On March 30, 2025, Morgan and her husband announced the news of their first son Enzo on an Instagram post. Sharing warm pictures of Enzo's feet and hands, Morgan wrote:

"Soaking it all up right now. Welcome to the world baby Enzo🩵," Morgan wrote.

Alex Morgan enjoyed an unmatched career in U.S. Women's soccer history with 123 goals and 53 assists in 224 caps.

Alex Morgan expresses her joy as her brand Togethxr completes four years

Alex Morgan during the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup final in San Diego, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Alex Morgan recently celebrated the successful four years of her brand 'Togethxr.' She founded the brand with her fellow teammate and former soccer player Megan Rapinoe and basketball player Sue Bird. The elite-athlete group, including Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel, co-founded the brand with Jessica Robertson in 2021. As the brand completed four years of successful business while celebrating women athletes, Morgan shared a few pictures on her social media platform and wrote:

"Celebrated our 4 year anniversary at @togethxr by planning out year 🖐️! Here’s to the game changers, culture shapers, and barrier breakers🖤"

They recently also expanded their partnership with Nike which was formed in 2024. The collaboration led to a new collection called 'Everyone Watches Women’s Sports.' It features apparel that promotes women's sports. The new collection includes a cotton t-shirt, a midweight French terry fabric hoodie, and an unstructured club baseball cap. The caps are engraved with 'Togethxr' slogan in white and "Everyone Watches Women’s Sports" in black.

