Alex Morgan celebrates major milestone as she steps up for a good cause

Alex Morgan celebrated a milestone of the two-year anniversary of her foundation named 'Alex Morgan Foundation.' She is considered to be one of Team USA's best soccer players of all time.

The former player, Morgan, has solidified her place in soccer, having led an exceptional career in the sport between 2010 and 2024. She has attained several victories, and she and her team won a gold medal in the 2012 Olympic Games. Along with this, she also led the US to the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2015 and 2019.

Besides her soccer accolades, she has also tried her hand at setting up ventures and foundations. She launched the Alex Morgan Foundation in 2023, which aims to make sure that every girl can grow, lead, and pursue a career in any sport they like. The American recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of this foundation by making her feelings known about this milestone on her Instagram story.

She reshared her foundation's post, which carried the news of the celebration of their 2 years of impact in San Diego and around the country. It highlighted their world toward bringing equality in sports and creating opportunities for girls. Morgan captioned the story:

"@alexmorganfoundation is ✌️years old!!💞💞"

Alex Morgan made her feelings known about Togethxr

Alex Morgan recently celebrated the four-year anniversary of the brand, Togethexr, which she launched in 2021 alongside fellow Olympic champions Bird, Kim, and Manuel. She recently sat for an interview with Boardroom, opening up about the vision behind Togethxer.

The 35-year-old revealed that she launched the brand because she felt the need to have a community that supports and helps women's sports grow.

“Togethxr was really meant (to be) a platform for fans and female athletes alike to come together and feel like they had a supportive community. We felt like there was a (need for) a storytelling platform for female athletes to be able to share their stories and for fans to be able to consume those stories in a way that a platform was never given prior to that," Alex Morgan said.

Following this, she spoke about the success of her brand, highlighting the craze of their 'Everybody watches women's sports' t-shirts.

“With those shirts of ‘everyone watches women's sports’, we're seeing these shirts at sporting events, on people walking around the street, it's not only women wearing them, there's (also) a lot of men repping these shirts or hoodies. Togethxr was only built almost four years ago and to think of how far we've come, it has really exceeded any and all expectations.”

Alex Morgan is one of the most significant figures in the US Women's National team, having scored 123 international goals in her career. She and her team have also won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

