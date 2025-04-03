Alex Morgan drops 1-word reaction in support for women's sports

Alex Morgan recently reacted to her brand Togethxr's new collection featuring on a billboard. Morgan is considered one of the greatest soccer players and represented the U.S. Women's National Team between 2014 and 2024. She guided the American team to a gold medal at the 2012 London Games and also led the team to the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup titles.

Morgan enjoyed a remarkable career with 123 goals and 53 assists in 224 caps. The legendary soccer player established a women-oriented brand, Togethxr, along with her fellow teammate and former soccer player Megan Rapinoe. They were joined by basketball player Sue Bird, snowboarder Chloe Kim, swimmer Simone Manuel, and Jessica Robertson.

The brand partnered with Nike in 2024 and recently launched a new collection, 'Everyone Watches Women’s Sports,' which features apparel with 'Everyone Watches Women’s Sports' written on it. It was recently featured on a billboard at a subway. The brand posted a glimpse of the billboard on social media, writing:

"We got a billboard. Because women’s sports deserve to be seen 💥"

Morgan shared the pictures on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Period."

Screenshot of Morgan's Instagram story.

Morgan also celebrated the completion of four successful years of the brand and expressed her pride in their achievements.

"Celebrated our 4 year anniversary at @togethxr by planning out year 🖐️! Here’s to the game changers, culture shapers, and barrier breakers🖤"

Alex Morgan welcomes her first baby boy with her husband Servando Carrasco

Alex Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco during The Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Alex Morgan recently welcomed her second child with her husband Servando Carrasco. They both met as freshmen at the University of California, Berkeley. Carrasco popped the question to Morgan in 2013. After getting engaged in December 2013, they exchanged vows on New Year's Eve in 2014.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Charlie, on May 7, 2020, after announcing their pregnancy news in October 2019. They recently announced the birth of their second child and first son, Enzo, on Monday, March 31. Morgan shared a heartwarming picture of the baby's feet and wrote:

"Soaking it all up right now. Welcome to the world baby Enzo🩵"

Alex Morgan announced the news of her second pregnancy when she retired from the sport on September 5, 2024.

